Kanye "Ye" West Raps About Beating "Pete Davidson's Ass" in New Song "Eazy"

Looks like there's some bad blood between Kim Kardashian's ex and her new flame.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, dropped a new song on Friday, Jan. 14, in which he raps about beating up Pete Davidson.

In "Eazy," a collaboration with The Game, Ye sings, "God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," before a woman's voice asks, "Who?"

Elsewhere in the song, Ye, who survived a near-fatal car crash in 2002, also seemingly raps about his four children with Kim. "I watch four kids for, like, five hours a day," he says, later adding, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

Easy also contains the lyrics: "Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door / What you think the point of really bein' rich for? / When you give 'em everything they only want more / Bougie and unruly, y'all need to do some chores."