These Game-Changing, Skin-Clearing Devices Are 50% Off at Sephora: DermaFlash, NuFace, Foreo & PMD

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora has an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on some skin-clearing, toning, truly game-changing skincare devices from DermaFlash, Foreo, PMD, and NuFACE. For 24 hours only, you can get these for 50% off.
Dermaflash DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
This is a 2-in-1 ultrasonic skincare device that unclogs pores and helps infuse your favorite skincare products. It deep cleans pores, extracts blackheads, and increases circulation to instantly reveal radiant skin. This set includes the DERMAPORE device, a protective cap, a device stand, a USB charging cord, and a user manual. The DERMAPORE is available in three different colors.
A skincare enthusiast shared, "This PSA is coming from the girl who does ALL the face masks, has tried ALL of those extractor tools, & is pretty much obsessed with washing my face: YOUR SKIN ISNT AS CLEAN AS YOU THINK When I received this Dermaflash in the mail I thought, 'lol I literally use that black head strip every other night. Theres nothing left for this to get.' & here I am slightly disgusted but satisfied at all of the gunk that came off of my nose in just a few minutes. All you do is wet your face with warm water & let this magic machine do what it does best: CLEAN... My fave part is that there's no pulling or hurting your face in the process Just some vibration."
Another shared, "Got this last week, have used it twice already. Can tell a difference my skin feels smooth and clean. Can see the gunk come off my face, and I've used it with serum too."
This device comes in mint, pink, and black.
Foreo Luna Mini 3
The Luna Mini 3 is a powerful, yet gentle cleansing device. It's waterproof and can be used 400 times after just one full charge. It's an Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner that specially designed to care for active skin to effortlessly remove dirt, oil, and sweat to reveal, fresh, glowing skin.
In a 28-day study, 100% of participants reported more radiant skin, refreshed skin, and a better feeling compared to cleansing by hand. This device is available in light pink, hot pink, black, yellow, and mint.
A shopper said, "I just love it... best cleansing device ever. Gentle on skin and powerful removing strokes." Another shared, "I noticed a huge difference with my skin. I had less breakouts and face feels so much cleaner. This is my go to face cleansing tool every morning and night! I can't live without it!"
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns. This set includes the toning device, a power adaptor, and a gel primer. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
A fan of the product shared, "NuFACE was introduced to me by my niece and let me just say the quality of this toning device is so satisfying and is a 10/10. I have been using it on me and my husband and we have downloaded the app to keep ourselves on track every week. I can see visible progress in my husbands face and am slowly seeing it in mine as well. I have loved the facial toning and lifting it has done for me and I will be a continual user of NuFACE and this product for a long time. Not to mention the communication for this product has been very easy and responsive. I definitely recommend this facial toning device over any other one. Again 10/10!!!"
"I've started getting some extra poofiness around my jaw and under my chin, even though I work out religiously and eat well. Literally after the first time using this I saw and felt a difference, my boyfriend commented on it as well. I've been using it for almost 2 weeks now and feel like my jawline has started to become more defined and the fat pouch under my chin is smaller. Really excited to keep going," another shared.
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
Washing your face can be a spa-like experience every morning with the PMD Clean Pro device. It is a gentle device that breaks down dirt and oil within the pores. There's much more though to this compact device beyond cleansing. It also has the ActiveWarmth Facial Massage function which allows for the deeper absorption of your skincare products. Additionally, the rose quartz reduces visible signs of inflammation.
A shopper said, "I wanted to wait before writing my review. I've been using the PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz for 2 weeks and can say there has been a significant improvement to my skin. My skin is GLOWING and appears more youthful. If you are on the fence, it's definitely worth the cost. There's no need for replacement heads and I love that. The warming feature is so pampering, I use it when applying serums. And the color and rose quartz. Sooo cute!"
Another gushed, "Wow! I am beyond impressed by my PDM Clean Pro RQ!! I have been using the PDM facial cleaning device for two weeks and have noticed a significant difference in my skin!! The combination of the sonic vibrations and heat therapy has my skin clean and ready to absorb my serums and lotions!!"
If you're looking for more great beauty products, check out the high-performance, long-lasting makeup that Cher and Saweetie put to the test.