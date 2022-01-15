Don't Miss Out! Nordstrom’s Long Weekend Sale Has Amazing Deals Up to 80% Off

This MLK weekend, you can score jaw-dropping deals on Ugg, Free People, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Jan 15, 2022
Whenever there's a long holiday weekend, you can bet there's at least one amazing sale going on. Lucky for us, Nordstrom has added a ton of new items to their sale section and you can score deals up to 80% off

In the market for a new pair of jeans? These ultra-trendy split-hem straight leg jeans from Reformation are 70% off right now. Nordstrom also put a ton of Ugg styles on sale and you can snag some of their best-selling boots and slippers for less than $100. 

Zella leggings, hoodies, jackets and more are all on sale for an extra 20% off for a limited time only. It's the perfect opportunity to add more pieces to your workout wardrobe. 

From Ugg to Free People, Barefoot Dreams to Naturalizer, we've rounded up some of our favorite finds from Nordtrom's sale section right now. Check those out below. Be sure to head on over to Nordstrom yourself to see what other goodies they may have for you.

Free People Out of Office Faux Fur Slipper

Make working from home way more comfier (and chic!) with these Out of Office faux fur slippers from Free People. They come in three colors and are on sale for 25% off.

$68
$51
Nordstrom

Madewell Donegal Bowden Coziest Yarn Henley Sweater

These cozy wide ribbed sweaters are highly versatile and work really well for layering. It's made with Madewell's signature Coziest yarn, which is said to be "kitten-on-a-cloud soft." They're perfect for going out or a weekend lounging around the house. 

$88
$45
Nordstrom

Dr. Scholl’s Craze Chelsea Boot

You don't have to sacrifice style for fashion when you wear the Craze Chelsea boots from Dr. Scholl's. According to one Nordstrom shopper, they go with everything, are really comfortable and can be easily put on when you're rushing out the door. 

$100
$50
Nordstrom

BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater

The bright old blue of this crop chunky crewneck sweater from BP. immediately caught our attention. The sweater has a nice relaxed fit and will keep you warm over the next couple of months. Right now it's on sale for $17.

$29
$17
Nordstrom

Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper

Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of Ugg's Oh Yeah slingback slipper and neither can we. They're just as plush as your go-to Ugg boot and the color is absolutely gorgeous. At just $60, it's a great deal!

$100
$60
Nordstrom

Naturalizer Jagger Boot

Here's another pair of boots that's stylish and keeps your comfort in mind. Naturalizer's Jagger boot comes highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers. As one reviewer wrote, "I love this boot! No break-in time required. I wore it all day right out of the box. I got a pair in black also and I love them both. Fits true to size and the heel isn't bad due to the higher sole." You'll be wearing these all season long. 

$200
$100
Nordstrom

Ugg Betsey Fleece Joggers

You can't go wrong with a cozy pair of fleece joggers especially when they're from a beloved brand like Ugg. Right now these Betsey fleece joggers are on sale for under $50!

$78
$47
Nordstrom

Free People Found My Friend Cardigan

We found your new favorite sweater! Free People's Found My Friend cardigan comes in cream, black and doe. We love the slouchy fit — so comfy and chic! Right now, it's on sale for just $47. 

$78
$47
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

If you haven't discovered the joy of being wrapped in a snuggly Barefoot Dreams blanket, we highly recommend getting on that ASAP. You can get the In the Wild throw blanket for 25% off right now. Such a good deal! 

$180
$135
Nordstrom

Free People Close To You Off the Shoulder Pullover

We long to be close to these off-the-shoulder pullovers from Free People. They come in three colors and feature a relaxed, slouchy fit. They're highly versatile and can be styled in so many different ways. Right now they're on sale for 50% off. 

$68
$34
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Dog Sweater

Treat your furry BFF to this cozy leopard dog sweater from Barefoot Dreams. It's perfect for those cold early morning walks! 

$45
$34
Nordstrom

Topshop Knit Crop Raglan Sleeve Sweater

How cute is this crop raglan sleeve sweater from Topshop? Once we saw it, we immediately had to add this to our bag. This comes in pink and dark green, and it's on sale for just $41. Love!

$58
$41
Nordstrom

