Don't Miss Out! Nordstrom’s Long Weekend Sale Has Amazing Deals Up to 80% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whenever there's a long holiday weekend, you can bet there's at least one amazing sale going on. Lucky for us, Nordstrom has added a ton of new items to their sale section and you can score deals up to 80% off!
In the market for a new pair of jeans? These ultra-trendy split-hem straight leg jeans from Reformation are 70% off right now. Nordstrom also put a ton of Ugg styles on sale and you can snag some of their best-selling boots and slippers for less than $100.
Zella leggings, hoodies, jackets and more are all on sale for an extra 20% off for a limited time only. It's the perfect opportunity to add more pieces to your workout wardrobe.
From Ugg to Free People, Barefoot Dreams to Naturalizer, we've rounded up some of our favorite finds from Nordtrom's sale section right now. Check those out below. Be sure to head on over to Nordstrom yourself to see what other goodies they may have for you.
Free People Out of Office Faux Fur Slipper
Make working from home way more comfier (and chic!) with these Out of Office faux fur slippers from Free People. They come in three colors and are on sale for 25% off.
Madewell Donegal Bowden Coziest Yarn Henley Sweater
These cozy wide ribbed sweaters are highly versatile and work really well for layering. It's made with Madewell's signature Coziest yarn, which is said to be "kitten-on-a-cloud soft." They're perfect for going out or a weekend lounging around the house.
Dr. Scholl’s Craze Chelsea Boot
You don't have to sacrifice style for fashion when you wear the Craze Chelsea boots from Dr. Scholl's. According to one Nordstrom shopper, they go with everything, are really comfortable and can be easily put on when you're rushing out the door.
BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater
The bright old blue of this crop chunky crewneck sweater from BP. immediately caught our attention. The sweater has a nice relaxed fit and will keep you warm over the next couple of months. Right now it's on sale for $17.
Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper
Nordstrom shoppers can't get enough of Ugg's Oh Yeah slingback slipper and neither can we. They're just as plush as your go-to Ugg boot and the color is absolutely gorgeous. At just $60, it's a great deal!
Naturalizer Jagger Boot
Here's another pair of boots that's stylish and keeps your comfort in mind. Naturalizer's Jagger boot comes highly recommended by Nordstrom shoppers. As one reviewer wrote, "I love this boot! No break-in time required. I wore it all day right out of the box. I got a pair in black also and I love them both. Fits true to size and the heel isn't bad due to the higher sole." You'll be wearing these all season long.
Ugg Betsey Fleece Joggers
You can't go wrong with a cozy pair of fleece joggers especially when they're from a beloved brand like Ugg. Right now these Betsey fleece joggers are on sale for under $50!
Free People Found My Friend Cardigan
We found your new favorite sweater! Free People's Found My Friend cardigan comes in cream, black and doe. We love the slouchy fit — so comfy and chic! Right now, it's on sale for just $47.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
If you haven't discovered the joy of being wrapped in a snuggly Barefoot Dreams blanket, we highly recommend getting on that ASAP. You can get the In the Wild throw blanket for 25% off right now. Such a good deal!
Free People Close To You Off the Shoulder Pullover
We long to be close to these off-the-shoulder pullovers from Free People. They come in three colors and feature a relaxed, slouchy fit. They're highly versatile and can be styled in so many different ways. Right now they're on sale for 50% off.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Dog Sweater
Treat your furry BFF to this cozy leopard dog sweater from Barefoot Dreams. It's perfect for those cold early morning walks!
Topshop Knit Crop Raglan Sleeve Sweater
How cute is this crop raglan sleeve sweater from Topshop? Once we saw it, we immediately had to add this to our bag. This comes in pink and dark green, and it's on sale for just $41. Love!