Coach Outlet's Deals, Deals, Deals Event: Score Up to 75% Off Clearance & New Arrivals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Coach fans, get your wallets ready! Coach Outlet's Deals, Deals, Deals Event is happening now and you can find savings up to 75% off sitewide. If you're in the market for a new go-to bag or looking to add new pieces to your wardrobe, there's no better time to shop. The sale event only lasts through the long weekend, so don't wait!
Right now, most clearance items are on sale for 75% off. That means you can snag the Coach Outlet shopper-fave Pennie shoulder bag (originally $498) for just $125. You can also get the pretty City tote with pop floral print for just $88. But those aren't the only incredible deals to be found.
Select bags and accessories, including new arrivals, are on sale for an extra 15% off. You can even find discounts on their brand new Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year collections.
Wondering what's actually worth getting? We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.
Coach Hampton Flip Flop
The Coach Outlet shopper-fave Hampton flip flop is a must-have for all that extra time you may be spending at home. According to reviews, it's a slipper that's both comfy and super luxe. They come in three colors: natural, light blue and pink. They're listed for nearly $100, but right now they're only $25. We highly recommend snagging these before they sell out!
Coach Kleo Hobo
Hobo bags are said to be one of the "it" bags of 2022. If you want to snag one for yourself, Coach's Kleo hobo is such a great option. It's elegant, compact and the white goes well with any outfit. You can also get this in signature canvas. Highly recommend!
Coach Outlet Mini Dempsey Camera Bag With Tiger Print
Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with the adorable mini Dempsey camera bag with tiger print. So fun!
Coach Mollie Tote
Coach's best-selling Mollie tote has arrived in a brand new Stone Blue option and it's absolutely gorgeous. We love these totes because they're so spacious, have more than enough compartments to organize all your things and they're super sleek. In addition to Stone Blue, these also come in other colors like black, cherry, and redwood.
Coach Oversized Coach Turtleneck
Simple and chic are words we'd use to describe this oversized wool sweater from Coach. Throw it on with some leggings and you're good to go!
Coach Georgie Crossbody In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet shoppers are completely obsessed with the Georgie crossbody in signature canvas and it's not hard to see why. That 22-inch chain strap is super classy, you can definitely wear this on a night out. Right now it's an extra 15% off the already reduced price!
Coach Brynn Flap Crossbody
Take a walk on the wild side with the Brynn flap cossbody bag featuring snake-embossed leather straps and sides. It's a surprisingly roomy purse that's perfectly sized to fit all the essentials. In fact, it's about 10 inches in length so you can fit your phone in there without any problems. Best part is, it's on sale for $95.
Coach Uli Sport Slide With Heart
Coach Outlet recently released their Valentine's Day offerings for this year, and you'll fall in love with these adorable sport slides featuring Coach's iconic signature pattern.
Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody
We've been obsessed with the gorgeous mini Pepper crossbody since it first came out for its unique style. So we were super excited to find the price further reduced. You can get this for just $131 this weekend.
Coach Tote 27 With Horse And Carriage Dot Print
This tote features an all-over horse and carriage dot print and comes in red and black. According to Coach reviewers, the tote is beautiful, roomy and perfect for work. It's originally $328, but it's on sale for less than $100 today.
Coach Tammie Shoulder Bag
The super sophisticated Tammie shoulder bag was designed for being a total compliment-getter. It's made with refined pebble leather and features a magnetic snap closure, an outside open pocket and a shoulder strap drop of about 22 inches. For a limited time only, it's an extra 15% off the sale price.
