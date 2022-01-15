Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Her Amazon Fashion Picks for a "Hot Mom Winter"

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"We are talking about all of my most favorite winter finds," Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent said during a recent live session on Amazon. The Bravolebrity insisted, "Whether you live in Chicago and [you're] freezing or in sunny LA, I've got you covered on the winter finds."

Lala described her budget-friendly Amazon fashion picks as "simple, yet elevated." The new mom's selections are just what you need to exude those "Hot Mom Winter" vibes, according to Lala. And even if you're not a mom, who doesn't want to look chic and feel comfortable at the same time? Lala's Amazon picks are great for any budget, every body type, and they can all be styled for many different types of looks. She even included looks that reminded her of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and her former co-star Stassi Schroeder.