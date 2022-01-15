Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Her Amazon Fashion Picks for a "Hot Mom Winter"

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"We are talking about all of my most favorite winter finds," Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent said during a recent live session on Amazon. The Bravolebrity insisted, "Whether you live in Chicago and [you're] freezing or in sunny LA, I've got you covered on the winter finds."
Lala described her budget-friendly Amazon fashion picks as "simple, yet elevated." The new mom's selections are just what you need to exude those "Hot Mom Winter" vibes, according to Lala. And even if you're not a mom, who doesn't want to look chic and feel comfortable at the same time? Lala's Amazon picks are great for any budget, every body type, and they can all be styled for many different types of looks. She even included looks that reminded her of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and her former co-star Stassi Schroeder.
Uguest Women Long Sleeve V Neck Dress
"This is a floral dress. You guys. this dress is a must-have. It's so cute and flouncy. I love something where you can switch the look. I could literally throw this on with a cute pair of heels and I'm ready for a very chic dinner. I love it because you can throw it on with the hoops. This dress is something you can wear sneakers with. I would totally wear this with a leather jacket or a denim jacket and some sneakers. This is so cute. Throw this in your cart."
This dress has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in 22 colors and patterns.
Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Coat
Lala suggested wearing the floral dress with this coat. She said, "You can put this jacket over it. It's got these cute, little brown buttons. Don't be afraid to mix and max textures, you guys. It's so cute. The length hits at mid-thigh. I'm wearing this to a playdate with the moms today."
This comes in 11 different colors.
Levi's Women's Premium High Loose Jeans
"This is my most favorite kind of jean right now, you guys. I feel like this is something that is a trend, but I feel like it's been a trend for kind of a minute. These jeans have a wide leg. These are Levi's. They're so cute and comfortable and I love that they're in style. These are so cute with a platform or a pointed pump or Nikes."
Springcmy Women's Sexy See Through Shirts
"I got these jeans to pair with my mesh, sheer top. You can wear it with a little bralette underneath. I would wear this with a little cami under it. This looks just like a Dior shirt my grandma passed down to me. It looks expensive and rich. Who doesn't want to look expensive and rich? Balling on a budget is my middle name, you know?"
This shirt comes in 18 different colors.
Burton Kismet Beanie Womens
"I love a good beanie. If any of you follow me on Instagram, I'm not good at doing my hair. So, if there's a hat involved, I'm getting it. Look how cute this is! Oh my gosh. I love this! This is a vibe. How could you not just be happy if you saw someone in this hat? I love it. You've got your little pom pom on top. It's functional as well. I always say if you're looking for a gift, make sure it's cozy and make sure it's comfortable."
There are five gorgeous colors to choose from.
The Drop Women's @spreadfashion Reversible Sherpa Jacket
"This is my favorite. This is a throwback if you're in my age group, I'm 31. This is such a vibe. I love this because it has snaps. Snaps are quick and easy. I got it in the brown. I feel like I can never find the right shade of brown in a jacket and I finally did. I like this because it keeps you warm. It's so cute. I love this jacket. This you need to throw in your cart or you're messing up. I love this."
There are three different colors to choose from.
Prettygarden Women’s Plaid Shirts
"This is cute. This is amazing. I'm into tans, neutrals, and browns because you can rock it with anything. This is definitely a must-have because it's cozy, but you can make it cool. You can throw it on with a little pump or a sneaker. This is something I'm obsessed with and it comes in a bunch of different colors."
Fafofa Workout Outfits for Women- 2 Piece
"Oh, I love this! I love this! I want to put this on to wear with my mom friends. You guys, if you don't throw this in your cart, you're messing up because the material alone is going to make you look so snatched. It's a ribbed material. You have the perfect band that's just enough of a high waist that you can feel that sculpt. This is amazing. It's gonna keep you tight in all the right places, even if you're not a gym goer. This is gonna keep you perfectly snatched up. It comes with a matching top that has a cute little scoop neck."
This set comes in 13 different colors and it has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
"it's one of those dresses where you can be super cute and babydoll or you can throw it on with some Converse. Or you can throw it on with a strappy heel or a pump. I like dresses like this because I usually want to be in a sneaker. I love this square neck. I love the back. I love the cute, flouncy sleeves. Even the emerald green is so amazing. The color selection on this dress is very 5-star. This is a very Stassi [Schroeder] dress, don't you think? You can wear a boot with this as well."
Shoe'N Tale Women Stretch Suede Chunky Heel Thigh High Over The Knee Boots
"This is a staple that you need to have in your closet. These are an over-the-knee boot. The heel is the perfect height. It elevates you a bit. I think every single girl needs a black, suede boot. These are more comfortable than Stuart Weitzman and they stay up. I'm not trying to bend over, pulling up my boot every five seconds.
These boots come in 28 colors and they have 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BTFBM Women Casual V Neck Long Sleeve Sweaters
"I thought this was the cutest thing in the world. It's so cute. You can wear it on the shoulders for a more conservative look. Or you can wear it off the shoulders. I love it with a cute, little necklace. I got mine in this beautiful shade of green. I love this. Throw this in your cart."
This comes in 13 gorgeous colors.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
"I am obsessed and I may have ordered a lot of these because I'm into the wide leg jean. I got these because I needed a cute, grey pair of jeans. I love the way they fit. You can wear these with a heel, ladies. I would wear these with Converse or my cute, little Nikes because that's what I'm into."
These have 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gokatosau Women’s 2 Piece Outfits
"I love an outfit with the top and bottom already picked out. This is a cute, little crop top. I love the sleeves. That's such a Kim K sleeve. It's elegant. It's definitely athleisure. You can pair it with your heels because that's totally in. This fabric makes it look like you went to the gym."
This set is available in 10 colors.
Orolay Women’s Fleece Down Coat Thickened Winter Puffer Down Jacket
"When I see this I think of Canada, Chicago, and Rochester, New York. This is so cute. I love all the details of the pockets and the fact that it's functional. This is an olive green with fleece details at the front. I'm loving the big, heavy duty, silver zippers. It's so chic, cute, cool, and functional. There is fleece inside the pockets to keep your hands warm. It's got a cute little hoodie in case it rains. I love this."
This comes in six different colors.
Astr the Label Women’s Long Sleeve Open Back Knit
"Since I became a mom, I felt like I had to be business in the front, party in the back. I love love love the back of a woman. This is just a cute little, just simple black shirt that we all need, but then you have the back that's completely open with this criss-cross detail. This is definitely a must-have and a staple. This is a staple piece, a date night piece."
HDLTE Women Baggy Cross Over
"These jeans are so sic, the way they fit. They're lightweight and the way they hang on your body is just so cool."
There are 4 washes to choose from.
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Puffer Jacket with Drawstring Waist
"This is a Rihanna vibe. This is the dopest jacket. I'm obsessed with puffer coats. This is so cute and so cool. You could go skiing in this jacket or if you're like me, and you're more of a lodger, you can wear this too. This is a jacket that's so chic. I'm obsessed with it. I always love a good hoodie."
This comes in eight different colors.
Esobo Women's Bootleg Yoga Pants with Pockets
"These are bootleg yoga pants. I love these. This type of waistband is extremely flattering on everybody's mid-section. I love the flare. The back gives you a little lift."
This comes in 12 colors.
BTFBM Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover Sweaters
"Any thick type of turtleneck, I adore. I adore the shade of it. I feel like no matter what your skin tone is, it looks cute on you. Look how cute this. Look at this. You can even zip it down and wear this open."
This comes in five colors.
Merokeety Women’s Ribbed Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
"This is absolutely one of the cutest things I've ever seen. The length is so chic. It hits at about mid-calf. It has the perfect little turtleneck and it's adorable. It fits anybody and everybody. It's ribbed and every flattering. This is a dress that you could wear morning, noon, and night."
There are many color options to choose from with this one.
Inorin Womens Fall Open Front Cardigan Faux Fur Coat
"Faux fur always. I love this. It doesn't have any buttons. It's completely open. How cute is this? I love it. It looks super expensive, but we ball on a budget."
