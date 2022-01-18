How I Met Your Father Star Francia Raísa Explains What Makes Sequel Unique to the Original

As for how the new show stacks up to the original series, they say the shows are completely different.

Sid, who was a "fan" of the original and says it was the "first sitcom he ever watched," explained that the writers weren't trying to "make How I Met Your Mother," they were trying to make it their "own thing."

"Honestly, I really think it's its own," Francia added. "Now it's from a female perspective. What I love is these females are their own women, that are inspired with their careers. Yes, love is a big part but what I love about Sophie (Hilary) is she's not willing to change herself too much for anyone else, and if she does, she's quick to come back. And I love the friendship between them."

She continued, "So I think it's very different. I think there's nuggets that we drop in, but it's not too similar."