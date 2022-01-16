This Knife Set Has 14,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One of our New Year's resolutions is to challenge ourselves in the kitchen. But when we attempted to make a dent in our list of saved Pinterest recipes, we realized our knives were not up to par.

When looking for an affordable yet quality set of knives, we came across McCook's MC21 15-piece set of German stainless steel knives and couldn't believe the $64 price tag. So, of course, we bought it and hoped for the best! Spoiler: We love them!

With this set, which is currently on sale for $55, you'll get a high carbon stainless steel 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 5" santoku knife, 5.5" serrated utility knife, 5" utility knife, 3.5" paring knife, plus six 4.5" serrated steak knives and two pairs of kitchen shears, all of which fit in a wood knife block that has a built-in sharpener.

Oh, did we mention the set has 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon?!