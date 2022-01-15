Watch the Secrets of Playboy Trailer, Which Addresses the "Dark Sides" of the House that Hef Built

It wasn't all bunny ears and star-studded parties in the Playboy world—at least not according to the women in this new docuseries.
Secrets of Playboy, premiering Jan. 24 on A&E, dives into what many women in that world have called the "dark sides" of Playboy. In the trailer, exclusive to E! News, the Bunny Mother, PJ Masten, says "there was a secret world" behind Hugh Hefner's billion-dollar empire.
The 10-episode documentary features archival footage of Hefner with Anna Nicole Smith, Pamela Anderson, the Girls Next Door and Jenny McCarthy. "Playboy was all about powerful men preying on beautiful young women," Masten said. "The Playmates, the Bunnies, let's not forget the girlfriends."
"It was a manipulation from the beginning," Sondra Theodore, Hefner's ex-girlfriend explained. "[Hefner] groomed us all."
"Really, he was a monster," Theodore recalled. "The things he got turned on by."
E! News has reached out to Playboy for comment on the allegations in the trailer but has not heard back.
In the trailer for Secrets of Playboy, which "unravels the glamourous mythology behind the Playboy empire created over several decades," according to the series description, Hefner is accused of passing girls around to his friends. In addition, there are allegations that VIPs assaulted and raped young women.
The documentary series also includes interviews from Hefner's past girlfriends including Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, the author of Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion and Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor and former Playmates Rebekka Armstrong, Susie Krabacher, Dona Spier and Tylyn John.
But this isn't the first time his past girlfriends are speaking up. Back in 2015, in her book Down the Rabbit Hole, Madison depicted Hefner as controlling and manipulative.
In a statement, he responded, "Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women. Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives, and I'm pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can't win 'em all!"
Additionally, movie director Peter Bogdanovich accused the Playboy founder of forcing himself on Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten sexually in his Jacuzzi "grotto" on her first night at the Playboy Mansion, in his 1984 book The Killing of the Unicorn: Dorothy Stratten 1960-1980.
According to Rolling Stone, Hef said in response, "I am, publisher of Playboy or no, a very shy man. And I could no more force myself on a woman, psychologically or physically, than could the man on the moon," and no charges were filed.
The two-hour premiere of Secrets of Playboy airs Jan. 24 on A&E.