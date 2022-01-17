See the "Scary" Moment Amazing Race Contestants Were Told Their Journey Was Being Put on Hold

Watch : "The Amazing Race" Returns: EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

See the moment The Amazing Race encountered its biggest roadblock yet.

While filming season 33 in early 2020, the cast and crew of the CBS series encountered a problem that they've never had to deal with before: a pandemic. At that time, they were only three episodes into the season and information about the coronavirus was limited, but out of an abundance of caution, they decided to put the race on hold.

And now, E! News has an exclusive look at the moment Keoghan made that announcement. In the clip, filmed on Feb. 28, 2020, he explains, "Right now, the world is dealing with the coronavirus and in order to keep you safe, we believe the best choice for all of us is to suspend the race.

Little did everyone know that the pitstop would last more than 18 months.

Looking back, contestant Akbar Cook said, "For them to shut down a race of this magnitude—in February, it was a scary time."