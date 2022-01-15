Zayn Malik Reveals New Facial Hair Transformation Months After Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn Malik is making some
night changes to his appearance.
On Friday, Jan. 14, the One Direction alum took to Instagram to show off a major facial hair transformation, debuting a new beard. In a photo, Zayn's signature scruff looked noticeably longer than usual as he rocked a pair of sunglasses from his collaboration with Arnette. He completed his 'fit with a leather bomber jacket layered on top of a knitted sweater.
Although Zayn didn't include a caption with his selfie, the comments section was nonetheless flooded with praise from his fans.
"Love the new look," one wrote, while another one raved, "True beauty."
The post comes four months after a source confirmed to E! News that Zayn and Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares 15-month-old daughter Khai, had called it quits. News of the split followed allegations that the "Pillowtalk" singer and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were involved in a family dispute.
In a police citation obtained by E! News, Zayn was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving Yolanda, 58, into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain." He pleaded no contest to the charge, and denied "striking" the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a statement to TMZ.
Amid the allegations, Zayn also released a social media statement that read in part: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
Since their breakup, Gigi has also changed up her look. In late November, the 26-year-old supermodel reverted back to her blonde locks after going auburn earlier in the year.
However, Zayn's latest hair transformation isn't his first. Take a look at all the styles he's rocked over the years in the gallery below.