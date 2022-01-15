Zayn Malik Reveals New Facial Hair Transformation Months After Gigi Hadid Split

Watch : How Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Co-Parenting

Zayn Malik is making some night changes to his appearance.

On Friday, Jan. 14, the One Direction alum took to Instagram to show off a major facial hair transformation, debuting a new beard. In a photo, Zayn's signature scruff looked noticeably longer than usual as he rocked a pair of sunglasses from his collaboration with Arnette. He completed his 'fit with a leather bomber jacket layered on top of a knitted sweater.

Although Zayn didn't include a caption with his selfie, the comments section was nonetheless flooded with praise from his fans.

"Love the new look," one wrote, while another one raved, "True beauty."

The post comes four months after a source confirmed to E! News that Zayn and Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares 15-month-old daughter Khai, had called it quits. News of the split followed allegations that the "Pillowtalk" singer and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, were involved in a family dispute.