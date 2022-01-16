Real Housewives Star Lisa Barlow's Go-To Beauty Products Will Have You Saying "Love That"

We selected these products used by Lisa Barlow because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to feel "Baby Gorgeous," sip on a Diet Coke and use the same beauty products that Lisa Barlow does. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently shared her go-to beauty products with Bravo Insider. And, just like everything else she does, Lisa has major enthusiasm for her the hair, skincare, and makeup products that make her say "I love that."

Lisa uses bronzer from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, the legendary Nars Orgasm blush, and the forever-iconic MAC lip liner to get that signature "bronzed glow" look. Oh, and of course, she has some hair care products from her sons Jack and Henry's brand Fresh Wolf.

Channel your inner Lisa, check out these products, get glammed up, and soon enough you'll be saying "I love that" over and over again in between fast food orders.