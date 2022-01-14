Christina Applegate Shares Update on Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Watch : Christina Applegate Reveals MS Diagnosis

For Christina Applegate, the sweetest thing 2022 could bring is a cure for MS.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Dead to Me star—who revealed in 2021 that she'd been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis—held a Q&A on her Twitter account, discussing a variety of topics including her current favorite TV shows, her goals for the new year and her experience working alongside Selma Blair and Cameron Diaz on the 2002 film The Sweetest Thing.

Her current TV lineup? "Restaurant Startup. Before that always Below deck," Christina, 50, wrote. "Kate and captain Lee and Ben are my buds."

However, when asked about her 2022 goals, her answer was a bit more serious. Christina replied, "Cure for MS maybe?????"

After one fan asked about The Sweetest Thing, Christina—who is a breast cancer survivor—remarked that filming the movie was "so fun," but that it was "sad both of us have Ms," a reference to her co-star and close friend Selma's own battle with multiple sclerosis, which she revealed in 2018.