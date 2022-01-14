Christina Applegate Shares Update on Her Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

For Christina Applegate, the sweetest thing 2022 could bring is a cure for MS.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Dead to Me star—who revealed in 2021 that she'd been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis—held a Q&A on her Twitter account, discussing a variety of topics including her current favorite TV shows, her goals for the new year and her experience working alongside Selma Blair and Cameron Diaz on the 2002 film The Sweetest Thing.
Her current TV lineup? "Restaurant Startup. Before that always Below deck," Christina, 50, wrote. "Kate and captain Lee and Ben are my buds."
However, when asked about her 2022 goals, her answer was a bit more serious. Christina replied, "Cure for MS maybe?????"
After one fan asked about The Sweetest Thing, Christina—who is a breast cancer survivor—remarked that filming the movie was "so fun," but that it was "sad both of us have Ms," a reference to her co-star and close friend Selma's own battle with multiple sclerosis, which she revealed in 2018.
When Christina announced on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease last August, Selma was one of the first to voice her support for her friend online.
"Loving you always. Always here," Selma wrote. "As are our kids. Beating us up with love."
Since then, Christina has taken up rowing as a way to manage her health. "With MS, most exercises can be scary due to numbness in feet and legs," she tweeted. "So sitting and knowing I'm still using my body is awesome."
On her 50th birthday in November, Christina reflected on her journey and how she's moving forward with daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, 10, and husband Martyn LeNoble, 52.
"Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS. It's been a hard one," she shared. "Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try."