Britney Spears Calls Sister Jamie Lynn "a Scum Person" as Feud Wages On

Watch : Britney Spears SLAMS Jamie Lynn Spears After "GMA" Tell-All

Britney Spears has heated words for Jamie Lynn Spears.

The "Toxic" singer, 40, slammed her younger sister on Friday, Jan. 14, after the Zoey 101 alum, 30, appeared on ABC News to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. On air, Jamie Lynn explained why she included a claim that Britney once took a knife and locked the two of them in a room together. According to Jamie Lynn, she was "scared" during the alleged incident and the resulting experience spoke to her "own panic attacks."

In a statement released on Twitter, Britney responded to the allegation and said that Jamie Lynn "stooped to a whole new level of LOW."

"I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!" she wrote. "The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest piece of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut … So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!!"