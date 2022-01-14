Clint Arlis, Tyler Gwozdz and More Deaths That Rocked Bachelor Nation

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hearts are heavy in Bachelor Nation.

Former Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis died on Jan. 11, his sister Taylor Lulek recently announced "with great sadness" on Facebook. He was 34 years old. A cause of death was not revealed.

Clint's death was also confirmed by the Twitter accounts for the wrestling teams at Batavia High School and the University of Illinois, where he'd previously competed. Batavia Wrestling's tribute described Clint as "the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis." In addition to being "extraordinarily devoted to his family," the message continued, Clint, who had pursued a career in architecture, was also "deeply committed" to wrestling. As the post put it, "His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence."