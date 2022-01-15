Best Deals From Lululemon's MLK Day Sale

Take advantage of unbeatable markdowns on leggings, jackets, tops, accessories and more!

By Emily Spain Jan 15, 2022 2:00 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Let the savings begin!

If improving your fitness regimen is on your resolution list, there's a good chance you'll need stylish leggings, jackets, tops and more to help you look and feel your best when you're getting your sweat on! Thanks to Lululemon, you can now score major savings on an incredible selection of athleisure apparel in their We Made Too Much Section.

Whether a pair of bold leggings is on your wishlist or you're in need of new long-sleeved tops and joggers for post-workout comfort, Lululemon has you covered!

See below for our 12 favorite Lululemon sale finds.

The Best MLK Weekend Deals 2021 A to Z: Shop These Sales From the Comfort of Home

Fast and Free Short

A flattering bike short is hard to come by these days! However, Lululemon's shorts offer lightweight coverage and a high-waist fit for ultimate comfort.

$68-$78
$39-$49
Lululemon

Navigation Stretch Down Jacket

With the temperatures dropping, it's time to stock up on jackets that are easy to layer and travel-friendly. This one is a steal!

$248
$129-$149
Lululemon

Align™ Cropped Tank Top

We love the Align Tank! Not only will it allow you to run, jump or cycle in comfort, but the subtle print makes for a fun touch.

$58-$68
$29-$49
Lululemon

Define Jacket Luon

This jacket is perfect for late night and early morning runs! It has a slimming effect in addition to thumbholes to keep your hands warm while breaking a sweat.

$118
$89
Lululemon

Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight

With sleek, sweat-wicking fabric, you can sweat your heart out in total comfort. 

$98-$118
$59-$99
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0

This is one of Lululemon's bestselling tops! Thanks to the breathable fabric that skims to your body, you'll stay warm without feeling drenched in sweat.

$78
$49-$59
Lululemon

License to Train Lined Short

Designed for training sessions, this lined short offers a streamlined fit and four-way stretch, so you can reach your goals in comfort!

$98
$59
Lululemon

Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support

With lightweight coverage that allows for unrestricted movement, you can run, jump or squat without worry in this adorable bra.

$48
$29-$39
Lululemon

Surge Warm Half-Zip

This half-zip is a must-have for the winter months! This slimming jacket is great for staying warm while keeping active.

$108
$59
Lululemon

Fast and Free Long Sleeve Shirt

The quick-drying fabric makes this long-sleeved shirt the ultimate top for your outdoor workouts.

$78
$39-$49
Lululemon

City Sweat Jogger

For your post-sweat session smoothie run, these joggers will help you cool down in style.

$59-$84
Lululemon

Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short

It may be freezing outside, but it's always a good idea to stock up on shorts!

$58-$68
$39-$49
Lululemon

