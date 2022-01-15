Best Deals From Lululemon's MLK Day Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Let the savings begin!
If improving your fitness regimen is on your resolution list, there's a good chance you'll need stylish leggings, jackets, tops and more to help you look and feel your best when you're getting your sweat on! Thanks to Lululemon, you can now score major savings on an incredible selection of athleisure apparel in their We Made Too Much Section.
Whether a pair of bold leggings is on your wishlist or you're in need of new long-sleeved tops and joggers for post-workout comfort, Lululemon has you covered!
See below for our 12 favorite Lululemon sale finds.
Fast and Free Short
A flattering bike short is hard to come by these days! However, Lululemon's shorts offer lightweight coverage and a high-waist fit for ultimate comfort.
Navigation Stretch Down Jacket
With the temperatures dropping, it's time to stock up on jackets that are easy to layer and travel-friendly. This one is a steal!
Align™ Cropped Tank Top
We love the Align Tank! Not only will it allow you to run, jump or cycle in comfort, but the subtle print makes for a fun touch.
Define Jacket Luon
This jacket is perfect for late night and early morning runs! It has a slimming effect in addition to thumbholes to keep your hands warm while breaking a sweat.
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight
With sleek, sweat-wicking fabric, you can sweat your heart out in total comfort.
Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
This is one of Lululemon's bestselling tops! Thanks to the breathable fabric that skims to your body, you'll stay warm without feeling drenched in sweat.
License to Train Lined Short
Designed for training sessions, this lined short offers a streamlined fit and four-way stretch, so you can reach your goals in comfort!
Free to Be Bra - Wild Light Support
With lightweight coverage that allows for unrestricted movement, you can run, jump or squat without worry in this adorable bra.
Surge Warm Half-Zip
This half-zip is a must-have for the winter months! This slimming jacket is great for staying warm while keeping active.
Fast and Free Long Sleeve Shirt
The quick-drying fabric makes this long-sleeved shirt the ultimate top for your outdoor workouts.
City Sweat Jogger
For your post-sweat session smoothie run, these joggers will help you cool down in style.
Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short
It may be freezing outside, but it's always a good idea to stock up on shorts!
