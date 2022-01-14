Exclusive

Why You Should Look Out For a CNCO Collaboration With Olivia Rodrigo

Talk about dream pairing!

Boy band CNCO exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Jan. 14 that they have new music on the way—and are ready to collaborate with some huge names. 

"We love the new sound. It's different," Zabdiel de Jesus teased of their latest single, "Party, Humo y Alcohol." 

Christopher Vélez added that the group has "a big list" of A-listers they hope to work with, including some Grammy nominees. 

Among those artists CNCO are eyeing? 

Olivia Rodrigo, as Richard Camacho pointed out. Meanwhile Erick Brian Colón's dream is to work with Daddy Yankee

"Right now, we're writing a lot," Erick noted. 

As for the band's love lives, they're all ready to find that special someone. "We're single," Richard confirmed, "and ready to mingle!" 

The band even played a round of superlatives to reveal who is the lightweight when it comes to alcohol, which band member has the best moves on the dance floor and who is most open to asking someone on a date. 

CNCO's "Party, Humo y Alcohol" is available wherever music is sold. 

