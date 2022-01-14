Go Inside Kylie Jenner's Giraffe-Themed Baby Shower With Travis Scott and Kris Jenner

See all the rosy pictures from Kylie Jenner's sweet baby shower, as the pregnant reality star prepares to welcome her second child with Travis Scott.

Jan 14, 2022
We know Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi go by "mommy goose" and "baby goose," but now it looks like they're adding a little giraffe to their herd.

The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed all the adorable photos from her elegant baby shower, as she gets ready to welcome her second child with partner Travis Scott.

Her Jan. 14 Instagram post showed Kylie, in a white long-sleeved gown, cradling her baby bump in front of three regal statues of giraffes. The place settings also fit the animal theme, with one wooden giraffe marking a spot for Travis at the table.

Kylie's guests included mom Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, who smiled alongside the makeup mogul in a family portrait. More photos captured the ambience of the event, with white rose petals in the pool, greenery surrounding the table and glass orbs hanging overhead. 

The mom-to-be also treated guests to crafting at the shower.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

One pic showed embroidery hoops designed with symbols: a yin and yang, a heart, a laurel branch, the phrase "Angel Baby" and one special piece from auntie Kendall Jenner. "I love U -Kenny," read one incomplete embroidery project from the model to her future niece or nephew.

Kylie captioned the carousel with a white heart emoji, angel emoji and giraffe emoji. 

kyliejenner / Instagram

Travis and Kylie, who recently became the first woman to reach more than 300 million Instagram followers, have been "inseparable" as they await the arrival of baby No. 2, according to a source close to her.

"She's been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes," the source told E! News in December. "She loves being at home and has been getting the nursery ready."

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis has been "by her side" and has been "very supportive" during her pregnancy, the insider added. "They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."

See all the pictures from her baby shower below.

kyliejenner / Instagram
Family of Four

Kylie Jenner hosted a baby shower to celebrate the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott. As for their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, a source told E! News in December that she is "really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long."

kyliejenner / Instagram
A Growing Herd

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, held her baby bump while posing for a photo in front of the giraffe statues at her party.

kyliejenner / Instagram
Family Affair

Kris Jenner, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and Kylie smiled together at the shower.

kyliejenner / Instagram
Already Loved

Kris placed her hand on Kylie's growing baby bump at the party.

kyliejenner / Instagram
Mood Lighting

Guests received customized blankets as they took their seats at the intimate table, decorated with hanging leaves and glass balls. 

kyliejenner / Instagram
"Angel Baby"

It looks like guests enjoyed an embroidery bar at the event, with Kendall Jenner writing an "I love U" message to her niece or nephew and signing it from "Kenny."

kyliejenner / Instagram
Showered With Gifts

The reality star was showered with love and designer goodies, sharing a photo of blue Tiffany & Co. bags and a Dior baby stroller. 

kyliejenner / Instagram
Sweet as a Rose

The place settings included wooden giraffe name cards and a white rose on each plate.

