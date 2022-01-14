Naomi Osaka Shares Rare Look Inside Her Relationship With Boyfriend Cordae

Watch : YBN Cordae - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Naomi Osaka is serving up nothing but love for her boyfriend Cordae.

While the couple has preferred to keep their relationship private over the last three years, the Olympic tennis player broke the mold on Friday, Jan. 14, by congratulating her boyfriend on the release of his second album, titled From a Birds Eye View, in an extra adorable tribute to him on Instagram.

Sharing an image of the couple cuddled together on a couch, as well as the Grammy-nominated rapper's latest album cover, the sports star shared how proud she was of her boyfriend, writing, "Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring."

Naomi continued, "Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you're a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it's your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you [heart emoji]."