The MixtapE! Presents Dolly Parton, Avril Lavigne, Jason Aldean and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Country music icons never work just 9 to 5.
Just ask superstar Dolly Parton, who announced the upcoming release of her latest album, Run, Rose, Run. Featuring a new song titled "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," the body of music is the companion project to an original novel co-written by the singer and James Patterson.
If that news wasn't sweet enough, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announced the return of Dolly's Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor in celebration of the new album.
While orders won't ship until April, there are plenty of satisfying new songs to celebrate immediately. Keep scrolling for E! News' picks of the week.
Avril Lavigne feat. blackbear—"Love It When You Hate Me"
Nobody creates a pop-punk anthem quite like Avril! In a tease for her seventh studio album, the singer delivers another unforgettable chorus that will have you singing all weekend. "Don't call me 'baby,' I love it when you hate me," she sings. "I know it's crazy, I love it when you hate me." Hate to break it to you Avril, but we love this.
Sofia Carson—"LOUD"
The actress' new song transports the listener into a world of pop and R&B, as her powerhouse vocals captivate with depth and soul. She grabs your attention as she asks, "Are you getting uncomfortable now? I'm a little too loud for you now? Don't try to calm me down. I was made to be LOUD!" While celebrating the new song, Sofia wrote on Instagram, "From the bottom of my heart, this song is dedicated to YOU. The women of the world and all the LOUD voices of change. Because we were all: #MadeToBeLoud."
Jason Aldean—"Trouble With a Heartbreak"
The country singer just gave fans another reason to be excited for his April album with the release of his newest track. "This song hit me right when I heard it," Jason shared, "and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia."
Dolly Parton—"Big Dreams and Faded Jeans"
She's back and better than ever! Dolly is here to remind fans that no dream is too big in an inspiring track that could be your new favorite sing-along. "So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs," Dolly said. "Whether they're running from anything or not, they're running towards a future. That's what 'Big Dreams and Faded Jeans' is all about."
Muse—"Won't Stand Down"
The English rock band is back with an arena-ready anthem of controlled chaos, with heavy guitars and industrial-like distortions amplifying Matthew Bellamy's striking lyrics about taking one's power back. "‘Won't Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere," Matthew shared. "Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression."
Mau y Ricky feat. Eladio Carrion—"No Puede Ser"
Latin superstars Mau y Ricky are kicking off 2022 alongside Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión on a new track that brings fans a new fusion of rhythms and sounds that will blow your mind. The brothers sing about a heartbreak that they can't shake off. With Eladio, they reiterate feelings about being haunted by an old romance that they can't overcome.
Danielle Bradbery—"Break My Heart Again"
The country singer is heart scraped and raw as she sings an emotional song about angst and yearning for love lost. "Even though I wasn't in the room when this song was created, there's still something so special about listening to a song that you immediately feel something for, as if you were there writing it," Danielle wrote on Instagram. "I had empathy for this girl in the song that was so torn from the heavy feelings she had towards this guy and what they were going through. I have felt it at a point in my life, and I know others have too."
Kevin Quinn—"It's About Time"
As fans listen to the artist's new EP, many will be intrigued by the track that juxtaposes heartfelt verses with a powerfully resounding chorus. "It's about time and how we spend it, every moment, every minute," Kevin sings. "It's about knowing that we're chasing all the beautiful things that make it worth the ride." We have a feeling his journey in the music industry is just getting started.
Sammy Rae & The Friends—"Follow Me Like the Moon"
Sammy Rae is starting the year off with a bang! Described as a dancey, laugh-at-itself song, "Follow Me Like the Moon" brings a unique combination of celestial keyboards, raw hand percussion and more instruments for a unique song that will have you moving and grooving over the long holiday weekend.
