Untangling Jamie Lynn Spears and Zoey 101 Co-Star Alexa Nikolas' Complicated Relationship

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't the only Zoey 101 star ready to share her story.
As the 30-year-old actress promotes her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, one of her co-stars is speaking out. In an Instagram post shared on Jan. 13, Alexa Nikolas criticized Jamie Lynn for her recent actions.
"I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy," she wrote. "To be honest, it took her a while. I'm guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue. I declined her offer. Why now? But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her."
Both actresses appeared on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 between 2005 and 2006. When Jamie Lynn revived the show's theme song in October 2020 with her co-stars, Alexa was missing from the project.
In her Instagram post, the actress also alleged that Jamie Lynn reached out a few days ago asking to send a gift. "I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolutely nothing to do with it," Alexa wrote. "Typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying. I responded to her and said, ‘Please do not send me anything and please stop contacting me.'"
E! News has reached out to Jamie Lynn and Alexa's rep for additional comment and has not heard back.
According to a source familiar with the situation, the issues with Jamie Lynn and Alexa were when they were 12 and 13 years old and have since been resolved.
"Jamie Lynn reached out to Alexa to make sure that she was included in any future plans for Zoey 101 moving forward and wanted to extend an olive branch," the source exclusively shared with E! News. "They have been in touch with each other over the past year and a half and moved on from the childhood drama. Jamie Lynn has sent gifts to her newborn and things between the two have been great."
The source claims Jamie Lynn and Alexa have bonded over motherhood, chatted about parenting advice and have been in a good place for nearly two years. Jamie Lynn also reached out to send her former co-star her upcoming book, but Alexa declined, the source said.
"It's so odd that all of the sudden, Alexa is rehashing issues from their teen years when they're now 30 year olds," the source said. "Seems she is now using this delicate family situation to insert herself for her own benefit. It's disappointing to see."
As for Alexa, she claims on Instagram to not be friends with the Nickelodeon star. In fact, she unfollowed the star on social media because she "felt that the whole Britney Spears family situation was deeply saddening."
"I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her," she wrote. "You are way better off without her. You don't need toxic people like that in your life and you deserve better. And that's the truth on that. I don't mind saying all the things I should say for free."