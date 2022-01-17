Summer House's Kyle & Amanda Dish on Their Season 6 Wedding, Southern Charm Drama & More

Summer House season six is one for the books—especially for Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.
The longtime couple will say "I do" for real this time, as opposed to the "pretend wedding" they staged last season, and while they admittedly "should have been checking things off the wedding planning to-do list instead of going up to the Hamptons every weekend," as Kyle told E! News, they're still looking forward to watching their special day back.
"I'm most excited about feeling all those feelings again from that day, and kind of getting to watch it from an outside perspective because I only saw what I saw through my own eyes," Amanda said as part of the exclusive chat. "Aside from the proposal, this is the best thing that we'll get to relive."
Unfortunately, they first have to "relive some bumps in the road."
As teased in the season six trailer, the couple is still reeling from Kyle's season four admission that he cheated on Amanda.
One particularly emotional scene plays out in the premiere. Unable to reach Kyle while he's out drinking and worried that he's going to cheat again, Amanda more or less throws all of his things outside.
"Obviously I've had a few outbursts over the years and I don't like to watch it because I'm not proud of how I acted or how I handled the situation or how upset I got and I am embarrassed by it," Amanda explained. "So it's not something that I like sit there and watch with a smile on my face and I'm like, 'You go girl!' I'm like, "Ohhhh, it's a little cringy.'"
At the same time, moments like those are what make the show so authentic.
"We try to forget that the cameras are there and we kind of show it all and share it all and sometimes that's a bit hard to watch," Kyle told E! News. "I think at the end of the day, we're just a relatively normal couple, but you know, factor in various stresses in life—wedding planning, working together, the pandemic, drinking—it just kind of started to mushroom."
Ultimately, the good outweighs the bad. Season six of Summer House will not only feature a wedding, but the addition of three new roommates and plenty of visits from Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, who, along with newbie Andrea Denver, recently starred with the Summer House crew on Winter House.
"They definitely know how to have a good time and stir it up," Kyle said of the Southern Charm duo.
Added Amanda, "Sometimes unnecessarily!"
"We're like, 'You know what, why don't you go home?'" she joked. "Thanks for visiting. We've had enough."
Amanda's Summer House co-star Paige DeSorbo probably wasn't as eager to give Austin and Craig the boot, as she's currently dating Craig.
"I do love to see them together," Amanda gushed. "I love what they bring out in one another...They seem really, really happy together."
Even without the group's fellow Bravo stars, this season includes the biggest group Summer House has seen thus far. Joining Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke—who recently announced they're dating—along with Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson are Andrea, Mya Allen and Alex Wach.
"As great as and wonderful as the guys were, I definitely am a girl's girl—that's who I spend more of my time with—and Mya fit in just so seamlessly," Amanda said. "I immediately felt like I knew her forever...I'm just I'm so happy that she was there. And her and Kyle also got along really well too, which always makes me happy."
Looking to the future, Kyle and Amanda admitted they're not sure how long they plan to remain on Summer House.
"I don't there's not a world where we would not be in the Hamptons or in a shared house or summer house of sorts," Amanda explained. "Whether we film it all, I mean, we'll have to figure that out. I don't think we could be having a child in a house that's throwing ragers on the weekends."
Kyle's solution? Not one, but two summer houses. "Like, there's a couple-y house where people are taking those next steps and then there's like the single, Love Island house but in the Hamptons."
For now, the couple simply plans to "continue living our life the way we want to, and whatever happens with the show, happens. We'll just enjoy the ride while it lasts."
Summer House season six premieres tonight, Monday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
