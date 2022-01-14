Go for the Gold With Suni Lee's PrettyLittleThing Activewear Collection

We interviewed Suni Lee because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Suni's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your fitness resolutions aren't going as planned, Sunisa "Suni" Lee might be able to help with that!
This week, the Olympic gold medalist dropped a collection with PrettyLittleThing and we're giving it a perfect 10. The premium activewear collection, available in sizes XS - XXXL, features over a dozen styles that will take you from the gym to brunch with friends in no time!
Although we can hardly do a cartwheel, let alone a tumbling pass, Suni gave E! all the details on her PLT edit, New Year's resolutions and her favorite way to wind down.
E!: Where did you draw inspiration for the collection? The color palette alone is worthy of a gold medal!
SL: These colors are all so me! I wanted earthy/neutral tones, but also pops of bright colors so you can mix and match depending on your mood!
Green Bubble Texture Zip Front Cropped Sport Jacket
It's chilly out there! Resume your regular runs, power walks or gym sessions with the help of this cropped sport jacket to keep you warm.
Green Bubble Texture Dipped Waist Sport Leggings
Complete the look with these leggings that will give your peach a boost! Plus, the dipped waist design makes your waistline look snatched.
E!: If you could describe your personal style in one word, what would it be?
SL: Sporty-Chic! Can that be one word, haha? I love athleisure, but I also love fashion so much that I'm always mixing sporty pieces with girly pieces.
Chocolate Sport Tennis Dress
Go from the gym to brunch with friends in no time with this tennis dress! We love how it's equal parts functional and stylish.
Chocolate Sport Sweater Shrug
As if the tennis dress wasn't already cute on its own, it has a matching sweater shrug!
E!: Which pieces from the collection have you been wearing the most?
SL: I love the dress and cropped sweater! It's so cute with sneakers and you can even work out in the dress since it has built-in biker shorts. I'm also so obsessed with the green sets. I think it's my new favorite color!
Stone Sport Puffer Vest
This puffer vest is the definition of sporty chic! Not only will it keep you cozy, but you can wear it with just about anything.
Midnight Blue Seamless Contrast Detailing Sports Bra
Keep the girls in place with the help of this bra while you're doing a routine on the bars, stretching it out in pilates or breaking a sweat in a HIIT workout.
Midnight Blue Seamless Contrast Detailing Cycle Short
Pair the bra with these cycling shorts for your next workout! Thanks to the sculpting fabric, they'll hug you in all the right places.
E!: Given this past year must have felt like a whirlwind for you, between competing in the Olympics, starting college and now releasing a collection with PLT, how do you relax and unwind?
SL: Honestly, being in the gym is how I unwind! Even during Dancing With the Stars, I loved spending my free time on the bars working on my routines. The gym is my happy place, especially when I can just do my own thing and blast music!
Green Colour Block Oversized Sports Hoodie
Whether you need a new WFH uniform or something to keep you cozy post-workout, this colorblock hoodie is a must!
Green Colour Block Oversized Joggers
Complete the look with these oversized joggers! You can never have too many sweatpants on-hand.
E!: Do you have any New Year's resolutions or intentions?
SL: So many! I want to be kinder to myself, have an open mind, find ways to give back to my community in meaningful and long-lasting ways, continue to find passions outside of the gym, and give myself time to rest.
Grey Marl Ribbed Seamless Lace Up Long Sleeve Sport Cropped Top
How freaking cute is this ribbed cropped top?! It proves looking chic at the gym is possible.
Grey Marl Ribbed Seamless Lace Up High Waist Sport Leggings
Of course, you have to get these leggings if you get the cropped top!
To check out the rest of Suni's collection, head over to PrettyLittleThing!