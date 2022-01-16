Ulta Skincare Sale: Save 50% On Estée Lauder, PMD, Korres, Osea & More Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $18) on products from Estée Lauder, PMD, Korres, Osea, and a special surprise steal that hasn't been announced yet.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
This is a truly beloved product with 10,800+ five-star Ulta reviews. This super serum reduces the appearance of multiple signs of aging: lines/wrinkles, visible pores, loss of firmness, and uneven skin tone. This is exactly what you need if you want younger, more radiant, even toned skin. This powerful dose of hydration lasts for 72 hours.
An Ulta shopper said, "I've tried tons and tons of different night serums over the years, and yet I keep on coming back to this one. Quite expensive but a tried and true favorite for my acne prone, oily skin," which is why it's the perfect time to get this at half price.
Another shared, "I've been using this for a couple months and I no longer wear makeup every day because of it. Helped with eczema and acne. I'm 34 and don't have visible fine lines yet but this product did make my skin look younger in tone. I wish it wasn't so expensive but it is worth having." That's why you need to jump on this 50% off deal while you can.
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
This is a lightweight moisturizing oil that softens, smooths, and firm the skin like no other! It delivers rich hydration and absorbs very quickly without that greasy feeling you may expect from using an oil.
Many Ulta shoppers called this the "best body oil," with one writing, "I rave about this product to all of my friends! I've never been so impressed by a body oil. The smell is wonderful and it feels so nice. It absorbs so well after a few minutes. Very luxurious experience!"
Another shared, "It has been a whole 24 hours since i put this oil on. I've changed my clothes multiple times and have obviously been to bed. My skin is STILL moisturized. I have never actually had a product that was this moisturizing for this long after applying. Unfortunately for my bank account, I'm gonna be repurchasing until they either stop making it or my arms fall off."
Korres The Mediterranean Skin Recipe
This three-piece set has a $56 value, but you can get this trio for just $18 today only. The Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser will make your skin feel nourished and clean with just one use. The Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Probiotic Gel-Cream keeps your skin dewy and hydrated all day long. You will wake up to glowing, smooth, plump skin when you apply the Apothecary Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial before bed.
"100% yes," an Ulta shopper shared, elaborating, "I could not love this set more. My skin was crazy dry due to the change in weather and this saved me. I'm typically pretty oily. Lightweight but super hydrating."
Another said, "I can visibly notice a difference in my skin since using this brand and I've tried many expensive brands previously. My skin looks brighter and I was having issues with small bumps on my chin which I'd been trying to find something to help and this line has already reduced them after a few weeks!"
PMD Personal Microderm PRO
The PMD Personal Microderm PRO is a revolutionary at-home device that provides professional-level results. The spinning discs exfoliate dead, dull cells from the surface of the skin. The vacuum suction increases circulation and triggers the skin's natural healing process which boosts collagen and elastin leaving skin firm, fresh and radiant. This tool removes the top layer of dead skin, which means that your skincare products can penetrate 20 times deeper to maximize their benefits.
"Really makes a difference," an Ulta shopper said, adding, "I really like how soft and more radiant my skin looks after using this device. It's easy to use and only takes a few minutes to do my whole face. I like how you can customize the disks to meet your skins needs. Very happy with my purchase."
If you're curious about double cleansing, here's everything you need to know and the best products for your skin type.