Meadow Walker Packs on the PDA With "Bubba Bear" Louis Thornton-Allan in Bikini Photo

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, who is also Meadow's godfather, walked her down the aisle while his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, was her maid of honor.

On the eighth anniversary of Paul's tragic passing in 2021, Vin reflected on the profound effect that Meadow's dad had on his life and family in a poignant post on Instagram.

"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me," Vin recalled. "You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that's wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own."

He also shared the full-circle moment that he experienced at Meadow's wedding just a month earlier.

"The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor," he added. "How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did."