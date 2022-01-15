Ulta Skincare Sale: Save 50% On Peter Thomas Roth, Shiseido, Patchology, & Philosophy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $17) on products from Peter Thomas Roth, Shiseido, Patchology, and Philosophy.
Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel
This peel rolls, lifts, and sweeps away impurities from your skin to reveal a brighter, smooth complexion.
"I never write reviews, but I have horrible dry skin and I started using this before I shower to get all the dead skin off my whole body. It's amazing. I just thought I'd never have smooth skin again. So worth it. You only need a tiny amount one bottle lasted me two years. Now I'm buying my second," an Ulta shopper shared.
Someone else shared, "This is my favorite part of my weekly facial! It's so fun to apply to the face and massage and see the dead skin gather and fall off haha. At least for me, my face doesn't get red after using either (like some exfoliators I've used before). I'll even apply to the back of my hands to make them extra smooth. Makes my face feel soft and smooth!"
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream
Use this eye cream day and night as the last step in your skincare routine. Apply it around the eye area and gently massage it into your skin with your ring finger. In just one week, you'll see major difference in your skin's hydration and the appearance of wrinkles. This cream targets six types of eye wrinkles: crow's feet, corner crinkling, under-eye wrinkles, lid creases, under-puff lines and stress wrinkles between the brows.
Your skin will feel smooth and hydrated for up to 48 hours after applying. An Ultra shopper declared, "I will never be without this eye cream," explaining, "I walked into a beauty counter some 6 years ago and the Shiseido representative pretty much told me that I would never regret purchasing this product. They were right! I use many Shiseido products and this is my favorite. At 66 years young my eyes literally have zero lines."
Another said, "I am impressed. The wrinkle smoothing eye cream has worked wonders on my constant tired puffy mom eyes! I've been using the cream now for a few weeks and am honestly seeing results. The eye cream is luxurious, has a beautiful light scent and is creamy yet gentle and wonderful for sensitive skin and eye areas."
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 Moisturizer
This anti-aging moisturizer protects the skin and helps it rejuvenate itself better. This moisturizer improves skin density, radiance, and firmness, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
An Ulta shopper admitted, "I never was one to use sunscreen.. until I found out how important it was so I tried this one and ITS THE BEST. If you have dry skin I highly recommend this product your skin is hydrated all day and a little goes a long way with this particular product. It's more on the pricey side but it's completely understandable it's a great sunscreen without a doubt!"
Another happy customer shared, "I discovered this a year ago. And love it! I am a senior, but still have sensitive skin and many products are too rich for me. This cream is perfect….fights wrinkles and settles in without being greasy. I use it nightly and apply a lighter cream in the morning.The only problem is availability. Very few stores seem to have it now."
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels
You just need five minutes to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep. These eye gels combat puffiness, dryness, and the look of fatigue. They're the perfect fast fix for tired eyes, made with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen.
In a research study that monitored 100 participants who used the eye gels for 5 minutes, 100% said their tired eyes appeared awakened, revived and revitalized, 98% said the skin under their eyes looked and felt smoother, and 97% said their eye area looked less puffy.
"I immediately saw a difference. My puffiness went down and so did my my dark circles. These are miracle workers," an Ulta shopper revealed.
Another shared, "I've tried so many different eye patches over the years. These definitely work! They absolutely take care of the morning puffiness and leave my under eye area smoother and brighter. I leave them in the refrigerator and use them first thing in the morning.... not only do they look awake , they feel awake. I look forward to this part of my morning routine!"
Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels
Did you know that the hours between 10 PM and 12 AM are the best times to repair skin? Put fine lines and fatigue to bed with a powerful 5-minute nightly dose of anti-aging retinol and peptides. These help cells turn over fast to create smoother, more youthful skin. They improve luminosity and the appearance of dark circles. They're formulated with betaine to strengthen the skin barrier. These decongest puffiness and reduce inflammation too.
An Ulta shopper advised, "Expect to notice a difference quickly. The directions say that you keep these on for 5 minutes or longer. I loved the cool sensation and decided that I would sleep in them, within 3 days time I noticed a big difference in the appearance of my under eye area."
Another said, "I don't usually feel like eye masks do much for me but I actually could feel and see a difference after using these! I'm a mom and my under eyes often look tired and need a boost. I'll definitely add these into my beauty routine."
