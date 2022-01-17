Betty White's Lasting Love Story With Allen Ludden: Why Her Third Husband Was Her One and Only

Watch : Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress

When it came to love, the third time was certainly the charm for Betty White.

The legendary entertainer, who would've turned 100 on Jan. 17, had married Army Air Forces pilot Dick Barker in 1945—and divorced him that year, too, after he tried to bring the Beverly Hills High School graduate home to roost on his Ohio chicken farm. "A nightmare," she called that experience.

Then, in 1947, she tied the knot with Lane Allen, an actor turned talent agent. Their union lasted barely two years, White beating her retreat when he wanted her to stop working so much, though they remained friends.

Her career in radio and TV subsequently took off in the 1950s, highlights including starring in and producing the sitcom Life With Elizabeth, for which she won a Los Angeles Area Emmy for Most Outstanding Female Personality, and hosting her own eponymous talk show. While she had boyfriends, the legally unattached life seemed to suit her.

So by the time a 39-year-old White met Password host Allen Ludden when she started appearing on the CBS show, one of many game shows that welcomed her as a favorite celebrity guest through the years, she may have felt a spark right away, but she was in no rush to connect for the long haul.