Olivia Culpo Calls Out American Airlines for Making Her "Cover Up" Before Boarding Flight

Olivia Culpo's trip to Mexico is off to a turbulent start.

On Jan. 13, her sister Aurora Culpo took to Instagram Stories to tell her followers, "Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit." Olivia's ensemble consisted of a black bralette, matching biker shorts and a long cardigan. "She looks cute. She looks appropriate, no?" Aurora continued. "They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can't get on the plane. Tell me that's not so f--ked up. American Airlines, I love you so much. Please get me to Cabo."

Olivia also took to Instagram Stories to respond. "Oh no I'm confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive?" the former Miss Universe wrote on Instagram while resharing Aurora's post, later adding, "Leave it to Aurora to cause a scene. Hide me."

In addition, Aurora posted a video of another traveler wearing a somewhat similar ensemble consisting of a turquoise bralette, leggings and a long cardigan.

"See?" Aurora said. "But she looks beautiful and they don't care. But [Olivia] has to cover up."