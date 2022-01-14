Olivia Culpo Calls Out American Airlines for Making Her "Cover Up" Before Boarding Flight

Olivia Culpo and her sister Aurora Culpo are publicly criticizing American Airlines for a "f--ked up" request that Olivia make an outfit change before boarding a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Olivia Culpo's trip to Mexico is off to a turbulent start.

On Jan. 13, her sister Aurora Culpo took to Instagram Stories to tell her followers, "Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit." Olivia's ensemble consisted of a black bralette, matching biker shorts and a long cardigan. "She looks cute. She looks appropriate, no?" Aurora continued. "They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can't get on the plane. Tell me that's not so f--ked up. American Airlines, I love you so much. Please get me to Cabo."

Olivia also took to Instagram Stories to respond. "Oh no I'm confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive?" the former Miss Universe wrote on Instagram while resharing Aurora's post, later adding, "Leave it to Aurora to cause a scene. Hide me."

In addition, Aurora posted a video of another traveler wearing a somewhat similar ensemble consisting of a turquoise bralette, leggings and a long cardigan.

"See?" Aurora said. "But she looks beautiful and they don't care. But [Olivia] has to cover up." 

The similarly dressed passenger also defended Olivia, with the model noting her "new best friend has my back."

"She covered up," the passenger said. "My t-tties is out. That's weird."

Olivia ended up borrowing a sweatshirt from her NFL player boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, who was also along for the trip.

Instagram

Olivia and Aurora tried to not let the situation ruin their vacation. Aurora jokingly posted a "get kicked off @americanair starter kit" consisting of clothing items as well as a pic of Christian being cold on the plane.

"When you freeze bc ur lady dress inappropriate AF," she teased. "Exactly how Jack from the Titanic died."

Olivia also shared an old photo of flight attendants dressed in suits and called it "my next airport lewk."

Instagram

However, Aurora had some questions for American Airlines. "Who is making the dress code @americanair?" she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Am I being punked??? This is triggering some serious trauma from my days at catholic school."

In a statement to Today, an American Airlines spokesperson said, "A member of our team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience." 

E! News has reached out to American Airlines for comment but has yet to hear back.

