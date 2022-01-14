Lili Reinhart Shares Honest Message About “Heartbreaking” Struggle With Body Image

Watch : Lili Reinhart Opens Up About "Exhausting" 11-Year Depression Battle

Lili Reinhart is letting her fans know that they aren't alone when it comes one very important topic.



The 25-year-old actress recently opened up about her struggle with self-image, channeling her honest thoughts into a candid Instagram post.



"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week," she wrote on her IG Story Jan. 13. "So, I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."



The Riverdale star added, "I'm here with you. It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning. I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with womens' bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity…but it has. I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women."