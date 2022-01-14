Exclusive

See Bebe Rexha Nail the Most Insane Cover of Rihanna’s "Only Girl (In the World)"

Bebe Rexha does the impossible in this exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new That's My Jam. Watch her perform Rihanna's "Only Girl" in a round of Nonsense Karaoke!

By Allison Crist Jan 14, 2022
Rihanna, randomized.

Bebe Rexha is competing on Monday's all-new episode of NBC's That's My Jam alongside Anthony Anderson, T-Pain and Ryan Tedder, and if this exclusive sneak peek is any indication of her musical game show skills, whoever's on the opposing team should be very nervous.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam draws inspiration from the most popular Tonight Show games, pitting two teams of celebrities against each other as they compete for a charity of their choice. 

This round, Bebe's taking on "Nonsense Karaoke," which means she'll have to sing a well known song, only the lyrics have been replaced with random words. 

Her assigned song? Rihanna's "Only Girl (In the World)."

Jimmy reveals he's even decked out the stage with a "Rihanna fan," and once Bebe takes the mic, she gets that perfect windblown look as she starts to sing. 

Among the many hilarious lyrics Bebe's force to belt are "Rub-a-dubby" and "I'm eating hot fries." 

She gets more into the song as the performance continues, as does the crowd—especially once Jimmy joins her on stage to serve as an impromptu background dancer.

Watch the incredible (and hilarious) performance for yourself in the above clip!

That's My Jam airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

