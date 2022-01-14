RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Claps Back After Fan Compares Her Outfit to Emperor’s New Groove Villain

Jen Shah's dress for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion sparked several memes. See her response to one fan who compared her to Yzma from The Emperor's New Groove.

Jen Shah may not be an evil sorceress, but she will clap back when necessary. 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star found herself doing exactly that when an Instagram meme compared her dress for the upcoming season two reunion to the signature look of Yzma, the sorceress villain in the animated film The Emperor's New Groove.

It's a fair comparison as both gowns are purple and decked out in feathers, however, the Real Housewives fan account joked that Yzma was Jen's "fashion inspiration," which is what she seemed to take issue with.

"It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn't expect you to know that," Jen commented—as captured in a Comments by Bravo screengrab—referencing the fact that Cardi B did indeed wear the exact same dress, designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards

Ultimately, the fan account took the comment in stride, joking that they've "never heard" of Cardi B.

See the comparison and Jen's clap back above!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

