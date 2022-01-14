RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Claps Back After Fan Compares Her Outfit to Emperor’s New Groove Villain

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Jen Shah may not be an evil sorceress, but she will clap back when necessary.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star found herself doing exactly that when an Instagram meme compared her dress for the upcoming season two reunion to the signature look of Yzma, the sorceress villain in the animated film The Emperor's New Groove.

It's a fair comparison as both gowns are purple and decked out in feathers, however, the Real Housewives fan account joked that Yzma was Jen's "fashion inspiration," which is what she seemed to take issue with.

"It was actually @iamcardib but I wouldn't expect you to know that," Jen commented—as captured in a Comments by Bravo screengrab—referencing the fact that Cardi B did indeed wear the exact same dress, designed by Jean-Louis Sabaji, while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.

Ultimately, the fan account took the comment in stride, joking that they've "never heard" of Cardi B.