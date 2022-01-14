These 68% Off Deals at Free People Are Too Good To Pass Up

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Free People has always been (and will always be) one of our go-to places to shop. They have cozy sweaters, stylish two-piece sets, reliable activewear, beautiful bralettes, and so many other items that we keep buying on repeat.
There are so many gems in the Free People sale section, but that's not all: there's a sale on the sale. Get an additional 25% off sale items. Check out the sale section and don't forget that you're not looking at the final prices. That additional 25% discount appears after you add items to your cart, no promo code necessary.
We shared some of our favorite, must-buy Free People items below.
Free People The Way Home Colorblock Shorts
The Free People The Way Home Shorts are just such a classic. Our shopping editors adore them and so does The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher.
These breezy running shorts have a smocked, high-rise waistband and a relaxed fit. They're reliable during any workout, but you'll end up wearing these everywhere you go.
Free People Lili Lace Bralette
This bralette has a supportive band and a wireless design to maximize your comfort and adjustable straps to customize your fit. It is the softest base layer for everyday wear. It's also available in two additional colors.
Free People 100 Ways Convertible Velvet Bodysuit
We are all about the celeb-worn velvet trend these days. You really get a lot for your buck with this bodysuit because, as the name suggests, you can wear it 100 different ways. The velvet version is available in three different colors.
Free People Hot Shot Long-Sleeve Set
This two-piece set is just what you need for a low-impact workout and for just lounging around. You get a biker short-style romper with a matching oversized long-sleeve shirt. This also comes in magenta.
Free People High-Rise Ankle Lucky Stars Leggings
If you're prioritizing fitness in 2022, new activewear is the perfect motivation to get in the gym. These leggings are great for cardio workout, running, and dance because they're made from fabric that has move-with-you stretch. They have a compressive ribbed waistband and they are ultra-flattering.
Free People Ziggy Up Fleece
There's nothing mellow about this yellow. This is great for some extra warmth and cozy comfort. Layer up with this one, rock it for your morning commute, or you can wear it to and from the gym. Most likely, you'll wear this one everywhere you go.
Free People Real Deal Slit Pants
This bold blue is everything. The high-rise waist is incredibly flattering and the flared legs make these super festive and fun. These statement-making pants come in eight beautiful colors, ranging from go-to neutrals to stand-out brights.
Free People Cityscape One-Piece
This is one of those pieces you will wear all year long. The jumpsuit is soft and cozy, yet sophisticated with it's wide-leg silhouette and cowl neckline.
Thrills Billie Jeans
These retro-inspired jeans have a slouchy, relaxed fit with a high-rise waist and straight legs. You will end up wearing these all the time.
Free People Alexa Set
This perfectly paired set works if you want to go casual and if you want to dress it up. If you love it, you need to check out the other color options too.
Free People Selena Set
This one of those effortless, throw-on-and-go outfits. This two-piece set includes a v-neck crop top with a cut-out below the chest. The breezy pants have a high-rise, ruched waist. Of course these pieces look cute as a set, but you can also mix and match with other items in your closet. This set is also available in green and pink.
Free People Cherry Bomb Sweater Set- 3 Pieces
How cute is this? The cropped halter top pairs perfectly with a matching sweater and mini skirt. This is an effortless, instant outfit that you need in your life. You can also get this set in black.
Free People Menswear Hailey Wool Coat
This wool coat is one of those goes-with-everything essential pieces. No matter what you're wearing underneath, you will instantly look and feel put together with this coat on top.
Free People Rogers Cardi
This is the sweater you've been dreaming of. It's the perfect hybrid of a cardigan sweater and a hoodie. This hooded sweater has a zip-up and it also comes in green.
