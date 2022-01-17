Why This Yellowjackets Finale Death Is "Eating" the Cast Alive

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

Thank the gods of the sky and the earth because Showtime's Yellowjackets just delivered a shocking season finale.

On Sunday, Jan. 16, audiences finally got some answers about what really happened out there in the wilderness.

No, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) did not deliver her baby, but we did discover the ice cold way Jackie (Ella Purnell) perishes and we learned the true identity of the Antler Queen. Oh, and did you really think that Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) were the only survivors?

Bear with us (we've got all the puns) as we keep track of what parts of the multiple mysteries were seemingly solved, and what new twists we encountered.

Spoilers: Jackie is officially dead, along with our theories that she was the Antler Queen. Sure, team captain-slash-homecoming queen Jackie had "influence," according to her now-also-dead soccer coach, but as Lottie (Courtney Eaton) pointed out, Jackie doesn't belong.