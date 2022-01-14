Pippa Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance With Husband James Matthews at Cirque du Soleil

While Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tend to keep their romance out of the public eye, the pair made an exception to attend Cirque du Soleil's show LUZIA in London on Jan. 13.

Watch: See Kate and Pippa Middleton as Bridesmaids in 1991

Date night!

Pippa Middleton, 38, and her husband James Matthews, 46, attended Cirque du Soleil's show LUZIA at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Thursday, Jan. 13, arriving at the venue hand in hand.

For the outing, Pippa wore a coordinating red ensemble underneath a black coat, accessorizing her look with a matching clutch and heels and a pair of earrings.  

Just like her sister Kate Middleton, 40, Pippa loves to recycle a good look. In fact, the red top and pants appeared to be the same pieces she wore to the launch of James' brother Spencer Matthews' non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo. in 2019. 

As for James, he sported a navy suit and light blue shirt for their viewing of the Cirque du Soleil performance. 

The public sighting marked a rare one for the private couple. The last time they were photographed together was in July, when they attended Wimbledon.

Pippa and James marked their fourth wedding anniversary last May.

As fans may recall, they tied the knot at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England in 2017, with the bride walking down the aisle in a custom lace gown by Giles Deacon, a tulle and pearl veil by Stephen Jones and a Maidenhair Fern tiara by Robinson Pelham. Kate and Prince William's son Prince George served as a page boy while their daughter Princess Charlotte was one of the bridesmaids (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis hadn't been born yet).

Now, Pippa and James have two children of their own. They welcomed son Arthur in 2018 and daughter Grace last year. 

