Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Sister Britney’s “Exhausting” Claims: “Absolutely Not the Truth”

Watch : Jamie Lynn Breaks Silence on Britney Spears Relationship

After Britney Spears shared her honest thoughts about Jamie Lynn Spears' recent interview, the Zoey 101 alum issued a lengthy statement addressed to her sister.

"Last thing I want to be is doing this, but here we are," Jamie Lynn began her Jan. 14 Instagram post. "It's hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here."



"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," she continued. "I know you're going through a lot, and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself."



"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth and I have to clarify that," Jamie Lynn, who is mom to daughters Maddie, 13 (whose dad is Casey Aldridge) and Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson, added. "Because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as result of [Britney's] accusatory and vague posts."