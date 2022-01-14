Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Sister Britney’s “Exhausting” Claims: “Absolutely Not the Truth”

After Britney Spears responded to sister Jamie Lynn Spears' GMA interview, the Zoey 101 star released a statement of her own: "Last thing I want to be is doing this, but here we are."

After Britney Spears shared her honest thoughts about Jamie Lynn Spears' recent interview, the Zoey 101 alum issued a lengthy statement addressed to her sister.

"Last thing I want to be is doing this, but here we are," Jamie Lynn began her Jan. 14 Instagram post. "It's hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here."
 
"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media," she continued. "I know you're going through a lot, and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself."
 
"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth and I have to clarify that," Jamie Lynn, who is mom to daughters Maddie, 13 (whose dad is Casey Aldridge) and Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson, added. "Because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as result of [Britney's] accusatory and vague posts."

The Nickelodeon alum went on to note that it's no longer possible for her to be "silent."

"And I may have to set the record straight to protect mine and my family's well-being," she continued. "That being said, I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister."

Adding that there are "no sides" and that she "doesn't want drama," Jamie Lynn concluded her post, stating, "It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

Jamie Lynn's latest statement comes just hours after Britney fired back after watching her sister's GMA interview centered around her upcoming book, Things I Should've Said.
 
"My sister said how my behavior was out of control," Britney wrote on Twitter Jan. 13. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???" The Grammy winner added of Jamie Lynn, "She never had to work for anything, everything was always given to her."

During court testimony last June, the superstar also expressed wanting to "sue" her family for "what they did to [her]" amid her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated last November.
 
Chances are that Britney's may not see Jamie Lynn's latest statement about their rift, since she unfollowed her younger sister on Instagram in early January.

