Kaitlyn Bristowe Pays Tribute to The Bachelorette's Clint Arlis After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Kaitlyn Bristowe's thoughts and prayers are with Clint Arlis' family after his untimely death.

Earlier this week, the former Bachelorette contestant—who appeared on Kaitlyn's season of the reality show in 2015—passed away at the age of 34. "It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," Clint's sister Taylor confirmed on her Facebook page the following day. "Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow. Thank You."

After news emerged about Clint's passing, Kaitlyn took to social media to pay tribute to him. "This is an Instagram Story I did not think I'd be doing tonight," she said in a video message early Friday, Jan. 14. "Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I'm gonna say tragically, he's tragically passed. 34 years old. I'm not sure what happened, how it happened."