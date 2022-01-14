OITNB Star Danielle Brooks Is Married: See Inside Her Wedding With Daughter Serving as Flower Girl

Orange Is the New Black alum Danielle Brooks, who played Taystee onscreen, married Dennis Gelin in Miami. See the couple's 2-year-old daughter help them celebrate their wedding.

Watch: Danielle Brooks Reveals Her Hope for 'Taystee' on "OITNB"

White is the new black! 

Danielle Brooks married Dennis Gelin in a lavish ceremony in Miami, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 13. For the event, the Orange Is the New Black star wore bridal gowns by two designers who share a personal connection to her: Christian Siriano and Alonuko.

"Words can't express how grateful I am to have a friend like you," she wrote on Instagram of Siriano. "You've held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress!" 

Danielle also said it "was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer," and Alonuko made the embellished floral dress of her dreams.

She shared, "I hit jackpot. [Alonuko] was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism!" 

She and Dennis got engaged two years ago, following the birth of their daughter, now 2, who served as the flower girl at their wedding, per Vogue

Broadway stars Jeremy Pope and Amber Iman sang "A Thousand Years" and "We Will Never Break" while the couple walked down the aisle at the Alfred DuPont Building, the outlet noted.

Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)

The 32-year-old actress told Vogue, "There wasn't a dry eye in the building," later adding, "The room was flowing with love, joy, and togetherness."

She and her daughter share a special bond. During her 2019 pregnancy, Danielle wrote, "This moment is sacred. This moment is about birth and RE-birth... This moment is about experiencing all that life has to offer me as a woman. I'm living and basking in the right now! And it feels damn good."

See photos of her wedding with Dennis below.

Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
Just Married!
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
Bridal Beauty
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
The Flower Girl
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
Here Comes the Bride
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
Newlywed Bliss
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
"I Love Them Like Family," She Told Vogue
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
Cheers to That
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
As Sweet as Vanilla and Red Velvet Cake
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
Power Pose
Kareem Virgo of REEM Photography (@photosbyreem)
A Lasting Look

