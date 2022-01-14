OITNB Star Danielle Brooks Is Married: See Inside Her Wedding With Daughter Serving as Flower Girl

Watch : Danielle Brooks Reveals Her Hope for 'Taystee' on "OITNB"

Danielle Brooks married Dennis Gelin in a lavish ceremony in Miami, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 13. For the event, the Orange Is the New Black star wore bridal gowns by two designers who share a personal connection to her: Christian Siriano and Alonuko.

"Words can't express how grateful I am to have a friend like you," she wrote on Instagram of Siriano. "You've held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress!"

Danielle also said it "was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer," and Alonuko made the embellished floral dress of her dreams.

She shared, "I hit jackpot. [Alonuko] was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism!"