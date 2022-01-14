Score Up to 60% Off During Wayfair's January Clearance Event

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are few things that make us as happy as Friday does, but a Wayfair sale is up there on our list.
Until 1/18, you can score up to 60% off on bestselling couches, kitchen appliances, mattresses, rugs and more during Wayfair's January Clearance Event. So if your house isn't sparking joy, now is the time to make some changes and save big!
Since there are so many ways to save at Wayfair right now, we did the legwork and rounded up the 10 best deals below. Happy shopping!
Gotch 15.7'' Wide Velvet Round Footstool Ottoman
Place this modern ottoman in your living room, vanity area or any corner that needs something extra.
Lansing Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Gray/Cream Area Rug
Sometimes all you need is a stylish rug to pull a room together! Plus, it helps that this neutral rug is 50% off!
Weyand 25.6'' Wide Side Chair
Hop on the sherpa furniture trend and save big! This cozy chair comes in nine versatile hues to match any room's aesthetic.
Umaima TV Stand for TVs up to 60
Get your living room ready for your Super Bowl bash by upgrading your TV stand!
Wayfair Sleep 10
If you keep waking up with a sore back and tired eyes, it might be time to get a new mattress. This medium firm mattress has a pressure relief system to help alleviate discomfort in addition to breathable ventilated foam to maintain body temperature on hot nights.
Daryl 3 Piece Diamond Accent Shelf
Blank walls? This shelf will help with that! We love how you can display important mementos or books in a chic way.
Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Bake, sauté, grill, roast and do so much more with this 12-in-1 appliance! It has 44 preset cooking functions to help you cook your favorite meals with efficiency in mind.
Imani 81.5'' Square Arm Sleeper
The split back design on this couch allows you to binge-watch your favorite shoes in multiple positions! Plus, it's a great investment for those who have a lot of weekend guests.
Cayhlin 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage
This gold coffee table will add an elegant touch to any room! We can't believe it's only $138.
Burruss 83.5'' Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional with Cushions
Don't wait for summer or for the prices to go up to get new outdoor seating This sectional looks so comfy, and it's $510 off!
Yearby 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant
New light fixtures can do wonders for your space without breaking the bank! This modern globe pendant is a great deal.
Ready for more ways to save? Score up to 79% off at Banana Republic right now!