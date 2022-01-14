Score Up to 60% Off During Wayfair's January Clearance Event

Upgrade your space with new indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, lighting and more.

By Emily Spain Jan 14, 2022 1:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Wayfair Memorial Day Sale

There are few things that make us as happy as Friday does, but a Wayfair sale is up there on our list.

Until 1/18, you can score up to 60% off on bestselling couches, kitchen appliances, mattresses, rugs and more during Wayfair's January Clearance Event. So if your house isn't sparking joy, now is the time to make some changes and save big!

Since there are so many ways to save at Wayfair right now, we did the legwork and rounded up the 10 best deals below. Happy shopping!

Gotch 15.7'' Wide Velvet Round Footstool Ottoman

Place this modern ottoman in your living room, vanity area or any corner that needs something extra.

$84
$74
Wayfair

Lansing Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Gray/Cream Area Rug

Sometimes all you need is a stylish rug to pull a room together! Plus, it helps that this neutral rug is 50% off!

$100
$50
Wayfair

Weyand 25.6'' Wide Side Chair

Hop on the sherpa furniture trend and save big! This cozy chair comes in nine versatile hues to match any room's aesthetic.

$349
$237
Wayfair

Umaima TV Stand for TVs up to 60

Get your living room ready for your Super Bowl bash by upgrading your TV stand!

$260
$153
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 10

If you keep waking up with a sore back and tired eyes, it might be time to get a new mattress. This medium firm mattress has a pressure relief system to help alleviate discomfort in addition to breathable ventilated foam to maintain body temperature on hot nights.

$450
$330
Wayfair

Daryl 3 Piece Diamond Accent Shelf

Blank walls? This shelf will help with that! We love how you can display important mementos or books in a chic way.

$100
$70
Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Bake, sauté, grill, roast and do so much more with this 12-in-1 appliance! It has 44 preset cooking functions to help you cook your favorite meals with efficiency in mind.

$200
$100
Wayfair

Imani 81.5'' Square Arm Sleeper

The split back design on this couch allows you to binge-watch your favorite shoes in multiple positions! Plus, it's a great investment for those who have a lot of weekend guests.

$669
$420
Wayfair

Cayhlin 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage

This gold coffee table will add an elegant touch to any room! We can't believe it's only $138.

$155
$138
Wayfair

Burruss 83.5'' Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional with Cushions

Don't wait for summer or for the prices to go up to get new outdoor seating This sectional looks so comfy, and it's $510 off!

$970
$460
Wayfair

Yearby 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant

New light fixtures can do wonders for your space without breaking the bank! This modern globe pendant is a great deal.

$165
$100
Wayfair

