Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis Dead at 34

Bachelor Nation has lost one of its own.

Clint Arlis, who competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on the 11th season of The Bachelorette, has died at age 34, according to his sister Taylor.

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," she wrote on Facebook. "Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss."

Taylor said details on the service will follow and provided no information on his cause of death.

While Bachelorette viewers will know Clint for the slogan "villains gotta vill," his co-stars remember him as a "very kind, unique, and talented person," Nick Viall wrote on Twitter.

"Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis," the Bachelor star said. "I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations." He added that Clint "was taken from this world far too soon."