Will Sammi Ever Return to Jersey Shore? Why Snooki Says There's "Nothing We Can Do"

Not everyone wants to attend this family vacation.

As the Jersey Shore crew celebrates the 100th episode of the series on Thursday, Jan. 13, some fans may be wondering if original cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola would ever come back to the MTV reality show.

In a new interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi assured fans that the cast has tried to persuade their former co-star to make an appearance. Ultimately, they've had no luck.

"All of us girls texted her like, ‘Listen! Ronnie isn't on the show right now. You should definitely come on even if it's just a girls dinner—just with us and catch up,'" Snooki shared on the Jan. 12 episode. "She's just like, ‘No. I'm good.' She wants nothing to do with the show."

The original meatball added, "There's literally nothing we can do. We all tried. She doesn't care about [money]."