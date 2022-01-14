Oh Boy: NBC Has a Quantum Leap Reboot in the Works

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Everything old is new again.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, NBC announced that Quantum Leap may, in fact, return, as the network has ordered a pilot for the unexpected reboot. This "Oh boy"-worthy news comes almost 30 years after the Scott Bakula-led sci-fi series went off the air.

For those unfamiliar with the original show, which aired on NBC between 1989 and 1993, Quantum Leap follows physicist Dr. Sam Beckett, who is trapped in the past after an experiment goes wrong. In order to get home, he must leap between places, people and time to right the wrongs of the past.

Intriguing, right? However, this isn't your parents' Quantum Leap, as the new show's description teased that "a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it." Not to mention, TVLine reports that Bakula's involvement in the project "is to be determined."

On the other hand, Bakula did tell the late Bob Saget in a September episode of the comedian's podcast that there were "very significant conversations" about a Quantum Leap reboot going on.