Oh Boy: NBC Has a Quantum Leap Reboot in the Works

On Thursday, Jan. 13, NBC announced that a revival of Quantum Leap may actually happen. Plus, get a status update on the other reboots, revivals and remakes.

Everything old is new again.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, NBC announced that Quantum Leap may, in fact, return, as the network has ordered a pilot for the unexpected reboot. This "Oh boy"-worthy news comes almost 30 years after the Scott Bakula-led sci-fi series went off the air.

For those unfamiliar with the original show, which aired on NBC between 1989 and 1993, Quantum Leap follows physicist Dr. Sam Beckett, who is trapped in the past after an experiment goes wrong. In order to get home, he must leap between places, people and time to right the wrongs of the past.

Intriguing, right? However, this isn't your parents' Quantum Leap, as the new show's description teased that "a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it." Not to mention, TVLine reports that Bakula's involvement in the project "is to be determined."

On the other hand, Bakula did tell the late Bob Saget in a September episode of the comedian's podcast that there were "very significant conversations" about a Quantum Leap reboot going on.

"I don't know what it would be," he shared at the time. "I don't know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don't know if they're even sorted out now. That's always been the biggest complication."

Well, it looks like it's been sorted out. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock

NBC seems to be feeling nostalgic, as the network also has a Life Goes On sequel series in the works. Life Goes On, which ran between 1989 and 1993 on ABC, starred Kellie Martin, Patti LuPone and more stars.

For a status update on all the TV remakes, reboots and revivals, scroll through the gallery below.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
REBOOT: Quantum Leap (NBC)

Status: Pilot Order

"Oh boy" is right! NBC has ordered a pilot for a rebooted version of Quantum Leap. Check out the logline below:

"It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
REMAKE: Life Goes On (NBC)

Status: Pilot Order

NBC also has a Life Goes On sequel series in the works starring Kellie Martin. The new show "will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to the description.

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
REMAKE: How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Status: Premieres Jan. 18 on Hulu

Hilary Duff is the new Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Father, a gender-flipped reboot of How I Met Your Mother. Duff plays Sophie, a woman who, in the near future, is telling her son all about how she met his dad. The story starts in the year 2021 and follows Sophie and her close group of friends as they figure out who they are and how to date in the age of dating apps. 

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank
REBOOT/REIMAGINING: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Peacock)

Status: Premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock

Will Smith is producing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, with a twist. It's now a drama about a teen who gets sent from Philadelphia to live with rich relatives in Bel-Air, inspired by a viral trailer created by fan and filmmaker Morgan Cooper. Peacock ordered two seasons of the one-hour drama. 

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
REBOOT/REVIVAL: Pretty Little Liars (HBO Max)

Status: In production

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is executive producing a brand new Pretty Little Liars series for HBO Max called PLL: Original Sin. It's set in the same universe as the Freeform show, but about a whole new group of people. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring is writing the pilot, and the show has been given a straight-to-series order. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco are currently set to star.

Here's the series description: 

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe—in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

HBO Max
REVIVAL: Sex and the City (HBO Max)

Status: Premiered Dec. 9 on HBO Max

Sarah Jessica Parker announced a Sex and the City revival—titled And Just Like That—in early Jan. 2021, but caused a bit of an uproar when fans learned that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) would not be a part of it. Thankfully, Big (Chris Noth) will be back as well as other fan favorites. The new show will follow the women's lives in New York in their 50s, and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys has promised more diversity both behind and in front of the camera. 

So far, the cast also includes returning stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and the late Willie Garson, along with newcomers Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and more.

Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
REVIVAL: Dexter (Showtime)

Status: Premiered Nov. 7 on Showtime

Michael C. Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips are returning for a ninth and final season that will hopefully give everybody's favorite serial TV serial killer a better ending than just Dexter becoming a lumberjack.

CBS
REVIVAL: Criminal Minds (Paramount+)

Status: In early development

Just a year after it went off the air, Paramount+ announced that it was bringing back Criminal Minds with at least part of the team from the original show. The revival will find the team investigating one case over the course of the season. Few other details are available so far, including which cast members will return, but a rep for Paramount+ has confirmed that the show is at least still on the table, despite rumors to the contrary.

Andrew MacPherson/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
REVIVAL: CSI (CBS)

Status: Premiered Wednesday, October 6 on CBS and has been renewed for a second season

William Petersen and Jorja Fox return as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle for a revival of the beloved franchise. Gil and Sara will be joined by a whole new team at the Las Vegas crime lab, and newcomers Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome and Mel Rodriguez have joined the cast. CBS has given CSI: Vegas, which it is calling a sequel, a series order for the 2021-2022 TV season.

ABC
REBOOT: The Wonder Years (ABC)

Status: Premiered Sept. 22 on ABC

A new version of The Wonder Years will follow a Black family in 1960s Alabama, and the cast is good. Don Cheadle will play the adult version of Dean Williams, the main character, with 12-year-old Dean played by Elisha "EJ" Williams. Dulé Hill will play Dean's dad, an outspoken musician. Saycon Sengbloh will play Dean's accountant mother. Lee Daniels and original Wonder Years star Fred Savage are producing. 

ABC
REBOOT/SEQUEL: Fantasy Island (Fox)

Status: Renewed for a second season

Joselyn Sanchez plays Elena Roarke, descendent of Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalban), the mysterious man who oversaw the original Fantasy Island. It's an anthology series set at a resort where guests can have their fantasies fulfilled, for a price. Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriguez also star. 

ABC
REBOOT/SEQUEL: The Flintstones (Fox)

Status: In development 

Elizabeth Banks is executive producing and starring in a new Flintstones update called Bedrock, in which she would voice the grown-up Pebbles Flintstone, who's working on her own career as her dad nears retirement. 

FOX
REVIVAL: Ally McBeal

Status: Early development

TVLine reports that a revival of '90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is in the early stages of development, with Calista Flockhart returning as Ally. David E. Kelley created the show, but has previously said that if the series were to return, a woman would take the helm. 

Paramount Photo/Gale Adler/NBC
REVIVAL: Frasier (Paramount+)

Status: In development

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as radio host Frasier Crane in a revival of the NBC comedy, which ran from 1993 to 2004. Few other details are available, but as Grammer said in his statement about the new series, "There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered." 

In July 2021, Grammer said Frasier is now living somewhere new, and is "rich beyond his dreams." 

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock
REBOOT: Doogie Howser (Disney+)

Status: Premiered Sept. 8 on Disney+

Doogie Howser M.D., the show about a teenage doctor played by Neil Patrick Harris, is coming back with a bit of a twist. It will now be set in Hawaii and will center around a teenage doctor who is also a girl. The new comedy is called Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular teen. Kathleen Rose Perkins will play her mother, a supervising doctor at the hospital where Doogie works. 

Paramount Pictures
REMAKE: American Gigolo (Showtime)

Status: Series ordered

Jon Bernthal stars alongside Gretchen Mol in Showtime's TV adaptation of the 1980 movie that starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton. Bernthal plays Julian, a man who was just released from prison after 18 years for murder. He struggles to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry and tries to figure out who set him up all those years ago. 

REVIVAL: The Game (Parampunt+)

Status: Premiered on Nov. 11

Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez are set to reprise their roles, with several other original cast members expected to make special appearances. Per Paramount+, the series "returns with a mix of original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game."

Showtime
REVIVAL/SPECIAL: Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Status: In development

After being canceled with no ending in early Feb. 2020, Ray Donovan is getting a second chance to say goodbye. The series will now end with a feature-length movie on Showtime. 

Starz
REVIVAL: Party Down (Starz)

Status: In production

The cult comedy will return as a six-part limited series on Starz. The show ran for two seasons, between 2009 and 2010, and starred Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Jane Lynch and more. Most of the cast, excluding Caplan, is returning for the new season.

Disney+
REVIVAL: The Proud Family (Disney+)

Status: Set to premiere in February 2022

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a revival of the classic Disney animated series, which stars Kyla Pratt as teen Penny Proud. The original cast will return, with Keke Palmer joining as new character Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

Peacock
REVIVAL: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Status: Canceled after one season

Soleil Moon Frye is back as Punky Brewster, the lovable foster kid from the '80s sitcom of the same name, now a mom with her own foster kid and an ex-husband played by Freddie Prinze Jr. 

Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
REBOOT: True Blood (HBO Max)

Status: In early development

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is working on a reboot of HBO's True Blood, the vampire series based on Charlaine Harris' novels. Alan Ball, EP of the first series, is returning as an executive producer but former cast members will likely not return. 

The CW
REBOOT/SEQUEL: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Status: Part two of the reboot drops on Nov. 25 on HBO Max

Gossip Girl is back with its original creators, but not its original cast. The new show, which is currently filming, is set eight years after the original series and centers around a whole new group of Upper East Siders who aren't all white and straight and who are dealing with a whole new era of social media. It stars Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty and Savannah Smith.

And this time, the teachers are Gossip Girl! XoXo

HBO
REBOOT: In Treatment (HBO)

Status: Premiered May 2021

Uzo Aduba stars in a reboot of HBO's drama In Treatment, about a therapist having weekly sessions with patients. The original series starred Gabriel Byrne. The new cast also includes Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Ramos.

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON
REVIVAL: iCarly (Paramount+)

Status: Premiered in June 2021

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are all returning for a revival of the Nickelodeon show about some teens who become viral internet stars. All three stars posted a photo from the set on Jan. 27, 2021. Jennette McCurdy chose not to return as Sam after she retired from acting. 

The CW
REBOOT: Walker, Texas Ranger (The CW)

Status: Airing its second season 

Jared Padalecki stars in Walker, a reimagining of the classic Chuck Norris series as a Texas Ranger getting over the death of his wife (played by Genevieve Padalecki). Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan and Mitch Pileggi also star. 

Casey Durkin/Peacock
REVIVAL: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Status: Season two premiered on Nov. 24

The new and irreverent Saved By the Bell follows a whole new generation of high schoolers whose parents and teachers are the original cast of SBTB, including Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies

Moviestore/Shutterstock
REBOOT: Clueless (Peacock)

Status: No longer happening.

Peacock had picked up a reboot and reimagining of the classic 1995 teen comedy (and subsequent TV series) that focused on Dionne, played by Stacey Dash in the movie. It had become a mystery, described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans." 

Peacock passed on the show in May 2021.

Disney+
REVIVAL: Lizzie McGuire (Disney+)

Status: No longer happening. 

Lizzie McGuire would have been turning 30 in the Disney+ revival, which had even begun filming. Original showrunner Terri Minsky left over creative differences in January 2020 and production shut down. In December 2020, Hilary Duff announced that the show was no longer happening

