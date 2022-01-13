Katy Perry Shares Sweet Nickname for Daughter Daisy in Birthday Message to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry penned a sweet tribute to "the kindest, deepest, most soulful" man in her life Orlando Bloom on his 45th birthday and revealed the adorable nickname they call their daughter Daisy Dove.

By Emlyn Travis Jan 13, 2022 11:51 PMTags
Orlando BloomKaty PerryCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood

Katy Perry is celebrating "sexy & strong" Orlando Bloom on his 45th birthday.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the "Daisies" singer took to Instagram to commemorate the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's special day by posting a collection of photos and videos of them together and revealed the adorable nickname they use for their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, along the way.

The photo set featured the couple, who got engaged in 2019, on a variety of adventures together throughout their relationship including going sailing, dressing up for the red carpet and vacationing in Egypt.

The videos, however, definitely highlighted their shared sense of humor. In one clip, Orlando can be seen singing along to Queen's "Bicycle Race" while riding his bike indoors during quarantine, and in another he can be seen feeding Katy a bite of a burger while she holds their daughter, whom she affectionally called "dd" in the post's caption. 

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," she captioned the post. "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in."

Rony Alwin

She continued, "You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

In March 2020, Katy and Orlando announced that they were expecting their first child together through the release of her music video "Never Worn White." They welcomed their daughter in August of the same year. In addition to Daisy Dove, Orlando also shares an 11-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In January 2021, Katy took to Instagram Live to reveal how the birth of her daughter "changed my life and still continues to change my life" ever since. 

"I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom," she explained. "So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world."

She continued, "I highly recommend it when you're ready."

On Father's Day in 2021, Katy shared a candid clip from the night Daisy was born and penned a sweet message to Orlando, writing, "happy first Father's Day [to] the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift [daisy and dove emojis]... I love you WHOLE world."

In honor of Orlando's birthday, have a look at the couple's cutest moments together below. 

Trending Stories

1

Kanye “Ye” West Being Investigated for Alleged Criminal Battery

2

David Beckham Pens Note to "A---hole" Victoria: "Come Home Happier"

3

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split: Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

Instagram
Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Instagram / Katy Perry
PDA Alert

The singer posted on Instagram this photo of her and the actor sharing an intimate moment by the pool at a Turkish resort over the Fourth of July 2021 holiday.

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Splash News
Tropical Twosome

It was officially time to sound off a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.

AKM-GSI
Love in NYC

After being spotted together in Hawaii, the two stepped out amid romance speculation for a nice dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

Splash News
Sunset Smooch

There was no more hiding their steamy romance once the adorable couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Haute Couple

At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's haute couture look was only outshined by her hot boyfriend.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Birthday Girl

In October 2018, the duo partied all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

BACKGRID
Power Couples Unite

Perry and Bloom walked arm-in-arm to the exclusive Oscars party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyonce in February 2019.

Roger / BACKGRID
Coachella Cuties

The cute couple were spotted at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing the night away to artists like Childish Gambino.

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye “Ye” West Being Investigated for Alleged Criminal Battery

2

David Beckham Pens Note to "A---hole" Victoria: "Come Home Happier"

3

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split: Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

4
Exclusive

Where Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Stands With Ex Gary Shirley

5

See Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's "Intimate" Pizza Date

Latest News

Oh Boy: NBC Has a Quantum Leap Reboot in the Works

Sex Toys So Chic You Can Leave Them on Your Bedside Table

Katy Perry Pens Birthday Tribute for "Sexy & Strong" Orlando Bloom

Twilight Creators Share Shocking New Secrets Behind the Movie

Last Chance! Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale Ends Tonight

Exclusive

How Brian Austin Green Feels About Megan Fox's Engagement to MGK

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian's Go-to Spray Tan Artist Shares Tips To Glow All Year