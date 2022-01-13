How Brian Austin Green Feels About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Engagement

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

Megan Fox is getting ready to walk down the aisle once again. How does her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, feel about it all?

Amid news of the New Girl star's recent engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, a source close to Brian tells E! News that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who split with Megan in late 2019 after nearly 10 years of marriage—isn't shocked to see her get married again. In fact, according to the insider, he was "not surprised she got engaged and knew it was coming."

The source adds that Brian's top priority remains being a co-parent to his three sons with Megan: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. As the insider notes, "He's focused on his kids and just being there for them."

Brian, who is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil, has moved on himself. The actor is currently dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.